How Congress—Including Way Too Many Democrats—Created This Banking Crisis

Frank is, in my experience, pretty forthright, so I’m inclined to believe that he really did want to raise the threshold before he joined Signature’s board. And anyway, Signature’s assets when Frank came on board were well below even the $50 billion threshold. (They subsequently grew to $110 billion.) But on Monday Frank told The Wall Street Journal that “Nobody has shown me any evidence of systemic or other kinds of fraud that would have been prevented” had the 2018 bill not been passed. That I find very hard to believe. It would be one thing if Frank were a dope, but he’s actually very smart. Though not, it would appear, quite so smart as Mary Miller, undersecretary for domestic finance under President Barack Obama and a fellow Signature Bank board member. Miller, the Journal said, “couldn’t be reached for comment.”

Warren and Rep. Katie Porter of California introduced a bill Tuesday to repeal the 2018 rollback. Given the events of the past week, who on earth would defend keeping the asset threshold for strict oversight at $250 billion? Nobody, right? But as The American Prospect’s Robert Kuttner pointed out, not a single Democrat who voted for the 2018 bill is cosponsoring Warren’s bill to claw it back. It isn’t even clear that Biden will, even though he pledged Monday to “ask Congress and the banking regulators to strengthen the rules for banks to make it less likely that this kind of bank failure will happen again.” At a press gaggle Monday press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t answer when asked whether that meant Biden would move to lower the $250 billion cap.

Well, that’s politics, you say. Except it isn’t. A November poll by the Pew Research Center surveyed liberal Democrats, conservative Republicans, conservative/moderate Democrats and moderate/liberal Republicans about whether banks and financial institutions had a positive or negative impact on the country. Except for the conservative/moderate Democrats, all said they had a negative impact. (Among conservative/moderate Democrats, it was a wash.) Banks fared worse in the survey than tech companies, small businesses, and labor unions; only large corporations scored worse. The groups that held banks and financial institutions in the greatest disdain were liberal Democrats (65 percent said they had a negative impact) and conservative Republicans (60 percent).