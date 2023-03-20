What Changed Fed Chair Jerome Powell From Hero to Goat in One Week?

A major reason for this inattention, as I noted last week, was the 2018 bank-deregulation law passed by Congress, which raised the threshold for banks that received special Fed scrutiny from $50 billion to $250 billion. (Silicon Valley’s and Signature Bank’s assets were $209 billion and $110 billion, respectively.) At a Senate hearing last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the law, in exempting Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank from certain “stress tests,” did not contribute to Silicon Valley’s and Signature Bank’s failures. But the law also allowed the Fed to exempt banks like Silicon Valley and Signature, with $100 billion to $150 billion in assets, from strict requirements on liquidity—and that, Yellen conceded, proved relevant to the failures at both banks. (Todd Phillips of the Roosevelt Institute, a former attorney for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, argues that other provisions in the 2018 deregulation law came into play as well.)

In 2019 the Fed took Congress’s hint and, after consultation with the FDIC and the Comptroller of the Currency, eliminated strict liquidity requirements for midsized banks. Lael Brainard, then the board’s sole Democratic-appointed governor, voted against this change. In a strongly-worded dissent, Brainard wrote that it went “beyond what is required by law and weaken[s] the safeguards at the core of the system before they have been tested through a full cycle.” Brainard noted that during the financial crisis of 2008, liquidity problems at two unnamed midsized banks “in the $100 to $250 billion size range” had “necessitated distress acquisitions.” Now, as Brainard moves over from the Fed to become chairman of the Biden’s National Economic Council (NEC), it’s happening again.

(By the way: Why does it always fall to women to call foul on fatefully bad economic-policy decisions made by men? In the late 1990s, Brooksley Born, chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, got condescended to by Larry Summers, Alan Greenspan, and Bob Rubin, a.k.a. Time magazine’s “Committee To Save the World,” when she proposed CFTC oversight of the derivatives that helped cause the economy to implode in 2008. In 2006, it was FDIC chair Sheila Bair whom the big boys ignored when she warned about sub-prime mortgage bonds, which also played a starring role in the 2008 financial crisis. In 2019, it was Brainard. Let’s be grateful that, at this perilous moment, Biden has penis-free personnel running the NEC and Treasury.)