E. Jean Carroll Could Win Her Defamation Suit Against Trump. Will the GOP Even Care?

But in the end it will all circle back to what it always circles back to: the base. Funny, until I typed it that way, the Al Qaeda reference hadn’t really occurred to me (Al Qaeda means “the base”). The base will not abandon Trump over this, because for the base, the story line in the event of an adverse finding by this jury is already chiseled into stone—liberal court, woke jury, et cetera. In this sense it hardly even matters if Fox turns on Trump at this point and decides to take a stand. Anyway, we’ve seen that movie, and they won’t. Those Dominion depositions told us everything we need to know about Fox and its “stands.”

Does anything matter? Maybe, just maybe, if a majority of Republican senators were willing to stand together en masse and say enough, we truly are finished with him, and we mean it this time. If 30 of them said that and really stood by it, that actually would make some kind of difference. It might not deny Trump the 2024 nomination, but it would start guiding the party back to something vaguely resembling normalcy.

But we know the truth here, which is that there’s a greater chance of Prince Charles pre-abdicating the throne than there is of invertebrate Republicans doing that. There’s also the reality of the Republican Party’s broad attitude toward women’s rights and autonomy. Abortion, rape…stop all that whining.