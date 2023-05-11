So, good for them. But it was largely too late. Licht got his licks in. America saw a barrage of lies that rained down like bombs on Dresden. I started out trying to keep track of them, but as is usually the case with Trump, you’ll have a far easier job of it keeping track of the true things he says, because that’s a breeze. (The true statements, after “my name is Donald Trump,” were roughly zero.)

He lied about 2020. He lied about January 6. He lied about E. Jean Carroll. He lied about abortion. He lied about his classified documents. He lied about energy independence—the United States did achieve “energy independence” during his presidency, but as these things are measured, it’s energy independent today—more so under Biden than under him! That’s a comparatively small lie, but it proves the point. He lied about everything. He can’t do anything other than lie. Lying is how he has lived for decades.

Were there any redeeming qualities in the exercise? We did get a bit of insight into his planned attack lines. On the classified documents: Joe Biden took 1,800 boxes. I don’t know if this is true off the top of my head, but it’s plausible—vice presidents accumulate a lot of boxes. Then he said—four times!—that Biden took boxes to “Chinatown.” What on earth does this mean? Ex-vice president Biden stored some boxes in Washington DC’s Chinatown neighborhood. Oh my God, Chinatown! A neighborhood crawling with…Chinese…stuff! (Though to be honest, Washington’s present-day Chinatown is a pale version of its heyday.) What a racist buffoon, playing to other racist buffoons.