People make mistakes and miscalculations in this world, all the time. But this isn’t one of those times. Licht and CNN knew exactly what they were doing. Cable news critics started to see signs of CNN’s rightward shift last fall—the departures of John Harwood and Brian Stelter serving as a distant early warning. Licht was reportedly behind the canning of Harwood, a terrific journalist with years of experience at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Harwood was no liberal polemicist. He was a reality-based journalist. That he couldn’t pass muster with Licht should have been, and was, a tip-off. Licht went on a “listening tour,” promising advertisers that his CNN would hear both sides. And it was well after January 6 that Licht had this brainstorm.

This town hall, then, was no miscalculation. CNN execs did not err by filling that audience with a bunch of MAGA shills who tittered at the idea of the former president committing an act of sexual abuse. They knew exactly what they were doing. As Warner Brothers/Discover CEO David Zaslav, who’s no less responsible for this disaster than Licht, said last week, they want those disaffected Fox viewers who question that network’s total commitment to Trump, the sort who were up in arms when Fox called Arizona (prematurely but correctly) for Joe Biden: “We’re happy he’s coming on there.… This is a new CNN. I’m proud of CNN, we’re on a great journey and this country needs it.”

Some of CNN’s journalists did the best they could. Kaitlan Collins made a heroic effort to keep up with Trump’s firehose of deceit and treachery. When CNN cut away from the town hall—and to my real-time eye, it looks like CNN ended it 20 minutes early; it was scheduled to last until 9:30 p.m., and CNN instead tossed to the studio talking heads at 9:10—anchors Jake Tapper and Anderson Cooper were quick to note that Trump opened the night by lying about the 2020 election, and they and others like John King and Jamie Gangel and Laura Coates tried to fact-check and rebut Trump.