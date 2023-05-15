Elon Musk Doesn’t Care About Free Speech

This is not what Musk promised. He purchased Twitter last year in part because, in his view, the social media platform had lost its way. No longer a meritocratic “digital town square” in which every idea got a fair shake and the best arguments won out, Twitter had become beholden to “woke” ideology, shadow-banning views that offended the left. Now Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” would unshackle it.



That is not, to put it lightly, what has happened during Musk’s six months at the reins. He first devoted himself, in vain, to proving that the old Twitter was rife with censorship. He provided reams of internal documents to sympathetic writers like Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss, who then advanced cherry-picked, misleading narratives that the social network had worked, often in league with the federal government, to suppress misinformation about the 2020 election and the pandemic.



But Musk has mostly used his newfound power to shut down narratives. He has banned and blocked journalists who have covered him negatively; he has banned and blocked journalists who have covered his (often despicable) friends negatively. He has blocked links to competitors like Substack. He has shown his own twisted commitment to free speech absolutism by regularly posting misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine, the home-invasion attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and other issues.

