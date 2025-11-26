The Reality Behind Trump’s Wild Claims About Turkey Prices

The Farm Bureau says a 16-pound turkey costs on average $21.50, and that’s down 16 percent from 2024. But that’s just frozen turkey. Frozen turkey is cheaper than fresh turkey in part because it can be stored for long periods without spoilage concerns. Also, fresh turkey has a certain snob appeal. The price of fresh turkey is up. Even the Farm Bureau, citing USDA projections, concedes it’s up this year by 38 cents per pound.

The Agriculture Department’s weekly price estimates tell a slightly different story. Its estimate for last week showed higher prices for both frozen and fresh turkey compared to the same week last year. That makes sense when you remember that these weekly estimates show how much turkeys cost at the moment you’re buying them for Thanksgiving, not what they’re projected to cost on average throughout 2025. Higher demand dictates that turkeys will likely be more expensive Thanksgiving week than during the other 51 weeks of the year. And it turns out this year’s Thanksgiving price spike pushed turkeys higher than last year’s Thanksgiving price spike.

It gets more complicated still, however, when you take into account that all the numbers I’ve been quoting thus far are wholesale prices. Retail prices tell a different story. At this time of year retailers treat turkeys as “loss leaders”; i.e., they sell them at a loss to get shoppers in the door. If China did this, Trump would be screaming bloody murder! But when monopolization is the culprit—Walmart alone commands 30 percent of grocery market share—Trump doesn’t give a damn. Writing for Axios, Kelly Tyko observes: “Many retailers are selling turkeys at or below cost to draw shoppers in for higher-margin items like wine, desserts and décor—a classic loss-leader strategy that works for big chains such as Walmart, Aldi and Kroger but squeezes smaller grocers.”