Can Texas Democrats Save Themselves From Extinction?

Texas’s own history suggests that it doesn’t have to be that way. Roosevelt carried Texas in 1944 at a margin significantly greater than even Ronald Reagan did around 40 years later, and there is a strong tradition of radical working-class movements in the state. But restoring a left-liberal beachhead in Texas will require more effort than stateside Democrats have recently seemed willing to expend, as well as new ideas, grounded in the interests of the working class today, to effect necessary change in the years to come. Nevertheless, it’s what those who have recently manifested some new political energy, such as the protesters who entered the state Capitol in early May to defend trans rights and faced brutal police repression, deserve. As Texas devolves into the gun dystopia of Greg Abbott’s dreams, it’s what families in the towns of Uvalde, Allen, Cleveland, and Brownsville deserve as well—a party that fights, not just in the state Capitol every two years but daily in their communities; not building power for itself, but for its constituents.



Turning Texas blue through voter registration alone is a self-soothing idea: It’s pretty to think that the dominoes will simply fall where they must if only the favorable demographics you theorize will emerge by getting people to the ballot box can be fully unleashed. But it’s one thing to ask a Texan if they’re registered to vote; another thing entirely to convince them to vote for you. There are Democrats putting in that work, but until they assert new ideas, policies, and philosophies that they’re willing to defend and advance—wholeheartedly, for working people, at any cost—they will continue to forfeit voters as they have for decades.



Texas Democrats must burn their old playbook or suffer the consequences. Yes, Republicans are ruthlessly contorting the system in their favor, but Democrats have yet to mount a full-throated defense for their right to exist. Curtis’s 1998 Texas Monthly essay ends with a sense of foreboding: “Republicans could control Texas as long as the Democrats did, and the Democrats will have nothing to do but learn, as the Republicans had to, just how long a century really is.” If this is true, and the party continues functioning as it does at this moment, they have at least 75 years to go.