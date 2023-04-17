Greg Abbott’s Policy Death Race With Ron DeSantis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s promise to pardon Daniel Perry, the man who was just convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster, is many things, including infuriating, hypocritical, hurtful, dangerous, and stupid. It is also profoundly petty, a tantrum barely passing as governance, because (obviously?) there are no principles involved, nor is there a legitimate legal argument. There is just Greg Abbott’s profound desire to unseat Ron DeSantis as most violent participant in the culture wars. The ongoing gamesmanship between the two governors may be the most toxic dynamic in American politics. It is surely going to prove fatal to many others before it’s over.

The idea that Abbott and Texas are somehow to the left of Florida on almost any issue demands an examination of the political scale at an absurdly high level of magnification. Indeed, on a few key points, Abbott and the Texas legislature were quicker than DeSantis to transmogrify whole Fox News segments into law: Texas had an anti–“critical race theory” bill on the books by the start of the 2021 school year; Abbott made a show of shipping undocumented migrants off to blue states in April of the same year, months before DeSantis committed his own human-trafficking violation by luring recent border crossers onto a plane to Martha’s Vineyard.

