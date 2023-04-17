Greg Abbott’s Policy Death Race With Ron DeSantis

Still, in the eyes of Trumpish Texans specifically, Abbott’s the one who’s been caught playing catch-up with DeSantis ever since Abbott’s pandemic response ran afoul of the modern Republican Party’s most gleeful nihilists. At the beginning of the Covid response, Abbott closed schools, bars, and gyms; he placed restrictions on nursing homes and long-term care facilities to tamp down the spread. He also banned dining in at restaurants. This was so unpopular with Texas conservatives that Abbott’s own lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, went on Tucker Carlson’s show (twice) to insist that senior citizens had been calling him to say they were willing to lay down their lives for their grandchildren’s right to go to Whataburger: “I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me [who say] we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country. Don’t do that. Don’t ruin this great American dream.”

If the closing of these gathering places was unpopular with the eugenics crowd, Abbott’s statewide mask mandate during the first summer of the pandemic was absolute heresy. Republicans in eight Texas counties officially censured him for—among other things—not “preserving American and Texas sovereignty and freedom” and failing to “support a free enterprise society unencumbered by government interference.” The state Republican Party chairperson, Allen West, simply referred to the policy as “tyranny.” Last year, West became one of three substantive candidates to challenge Abbott for the party nomination from the right.

None of the far-right carping mattered in the election last fall, when new restrictions on voting helped Abbott run up a double-digit win against Beto O’Rourke. However, Abbott’s primary challengers had scraped together a quarter of the nominating vote, enough for Abbott to remain cautious around the base of his party. He declined to attend the last state party convention and was not mentioned by name in the opening speech by the party chairman, Matt Rinaldi. Instead, Rinaldi gave pointed praise to Lieutenant Governor Patrick and—guess who?—Ron DeSantis, “who have stood up and gone on offense.”