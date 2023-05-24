The Return of the Cattle-Mutilation Conspiracy Theory

Michael: Absolutely. So by the 1980s, you still have some of these mutilation things floating around. But by the end of that decade, that was when like the crop circle thing started—

Alex: They moved on to the crop circle thing.

Michael: Right. So it just progressed into something else.

Alex: You cover some of the people that did investigate this pretty thoroughly. And just to be clear for the record, most of what was found as mutilation was pretty consistent with basically what scavengers would do to a dead cow.

Michael: Yeah. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation had some resources that they could use behind their investigation. They sent some of these carcasses for necropsy. The veterinary pathologists, their conclusions were that the cause of death was natural. Some of the bodies, they couldn’t determine for sure. It could have been a knife mark or it could have been scavenger activity, but by that point, the body was too far decayed. There were very few instances where anyone could firmly declare that it was anything but scavenger activity.

Alex: Of course in the world of conspiracies that itself is evidence of the cover-up. The government investigators found no evidence of foul play; that itself becomes supporting evidence.

Michael: Correct. There could have potentially been copycats: teenagers going out there and just messing around and, not that they maybe killed any cattle but took a knife to one afterward finding it dead.

Alex: Especially as the story spreads, you have to imagine there probably were people just going and doing strange things, right? It was the ’70s. But like you mentioned, the government had actually poisoned a bunch of livestock in the ’60s and denied it for decades. Was it sheep or something?

Michael: It was sheep, in Utah, the Dugway Proving Grounds. They were just downwind; maybe it was an accident. It probably was, but it killed a large number of sheep. And you’re right, the government did deny any type of involvement or activity in that.

Laura: And why would they deny that? Is it because the operation they were carrying out that caused it was secret?

Michael: Right. We also have to remember that we’re still in the middle of the Cold War, and so any type of government activity that has to do with military technology, bioweapons, anything like that, is going to be highly classified.

Laura: The other thing that’s emerged more in the last few years is that the U.S. government was doing research into bioweapons in the years after the second World War. So it’s not unreasonable to imagine the government could be interested in livestock for some reason. But in this case, there’s just like a simpler explanation.

Michael Goleman: Absolutely. There are scholars that have studied conspiracy theories and conspiracy theories involved with the federal government, and the federal government seems to put on a classic case of how to create conspiracy theories because they usually are trying to hide something, but it’s not what people think they’re trying to hide. So people are put in a position of trying to fill in the gaps.

Laura: One last question I have is also whether the attraction of some of those conspiracy theories is about building a political identity, especially if you’re in a remote or rural area and you don’t feel that involved in the mainstream of politics. Having this anti-government dance and this very rich, imaginative life of conspiracy theories can also be a substitute for that.

Michael: Absolutely, and especially in the western parts of the U.S. where public land use has been such a controversial issue, where the federal government still owns quite a bit of that land and you have ranchers and farmers who are wanting to use that land. There’s already tension between their livelihood and the federal government standing in the way of them being able to do things bigger and better.

Alex: All right, well, I’m feeling even more Scully-like than usual after that conversation, but thank you so much for talking to us today, Michael.

Michael: Thank you. I appreciate you having me.

Laura: Michael J. Goleman’s paper, “Wave of Mutilation,” is available on jstor.org.

Alex: After the break we’ll be back with Colin Dickey to talk about the historical cycles of American conspiracy theories and why, in the twenty-first century, they seem to have taken a much darker turn.

Alex: We’ve learned about the first wave of cattle mutilation reports in the 1970s and the political and economic conditions that they happened within. It can seem, in some sense, like we have never escaped the ’70s.

Laura: We have a whole episode on that.

Alex: Yeah, we do have. Go ahead. Go to the archives. conditions are different now. There’s inflation just as there was then, but it’s not quite the same situation as it would’ve been for cattle ranchers in the 1970s. So I’m just wondering, Colin, to what extent do you think that material conditions influence stories like this and maybe the return of cattle mutilation as a salient myth?

Colin: Yeah, I think that the best way I’ve found to think about a conspiracy is that a conspiracy theory exists to impose a false sense of order on chaos. Karl Popper, you know, his quote is, Conspiracy theory thinking happens when you get rid of God and ask what’s in his place. This idea that the conspiracy theory posits a group of people, often racistly, the Jews or somebody like that, or more diffusely the Illuminati or something. But they are the ones pulling the strings, could be Satan, behind the seemingly disparate chaos and sense of disorder in the world. With cow mutilations, it’s really fascinating because once again you have something which seems so kind of inexplicable on its face, and so you start immediately looking for some hidden causal mechanism that can reduce the mystery into something explainable. As you guys have already talked about in the seventies, that is black helicopters and federal intervention. And then that gradually becomes satanists and then eventually becomes about UFOs.

Laura: It’s really interesting to see the progression of explanations laid out, from federal government, to Satan, to UFOs, because they each seem to capture a different type of anxiety for a different microera. Do you have any theories about how each one kind of matches up to the period that it pops up in?

Colin: With the mutes, it’s a good example where you start by positing that maybe it’s the government, but, since you have senators and various people weighing in to get to the bottom of this, you actually get the government on your side. And then that doesn’t work as a mechanism anymore. So then you get satanists. The satanists were… In a weird way, the cattle mutilations were too early for the satanists

Alex: The satanic panic.

Colin: Yeah, the satanic panic doesn’t really hit until the ’80s and it has a lot more to do with suburban parents’ anxiety and about their kids being at daycare all day long. That kind of thing.

Alex: It was interesting, because that’s what our other guest, Michael was saying, to some degree when this was happening in the ’70s, people investigated cults, people investigated satanists, but he was making it sound like the UFO ologist wanted it to be UFOs. The ranchers, because they were mad at the government, wanted it to be the government. It’s almost like your explanation for it has to fit into your existing understanding of the world to some extent.

Colin: Yeah, of course. Because like a belief in God, a conspiracy theory is totalizing and unfalsifiable. So if you believe UFOs are behind one thing, you believe UFOs are behind everything. Once somebody says it was aliens, it’s difficult to have any debate about that you know, like they just exist on this other

Alex: And they don’t operate, according to rules we understand. So you can’t be like, what would be the motivation for aliens to do this? Who knows.

Laura: To me, the question is always what would be not the motivation for the aliens to mutilate the cattle? Cause like, who knows, why they wouldn’t want to do that. Why would they return the bodies? Why would they be so careful about putting things back where they found them?

Colin: Again, the hallmark of the conspiratorial mindset is not just, are they doing all these terrible things in secret? They’re simultaneously letting us know and rubbing our noses in it. The whole thing about Freemasons, it’s, Oh, the Freemasons are the super-secret body that is doing all these terrible things behind the scenes. They don’t want anybody to know what they’re up to. And yet, everywhere you look, there are Freemason images—

Alex: It’s also really easy to Google them.

Laura: They have big Masonic lodges in highly visible places.

Colin: Yeah. So it becomes this weird process of hermeneutics where, Laura, to your question, why would they do that? That becomes the thing. What are they trying to tell us?

Laura: So there’s something about this story that I was drawn to because it’s refreshingly innocent compared to the kinds of conspiracy theories that we’ve seen in the last like five years. Like after PizzaGate, QAnon, on all of the far right conspiracy stuff, I felt like, Oh, cows with their tongues missing and aliens. Like how delightful. It felt very harmless and just—

Colin: Yeah, it’s real X-Files vibe. My last book, The Unidentified, which was about UFOs, it started with that question: When did this all stop being so much fun? As a Gen Xer, I grew up with The X-Files and Twin Peaks and I was like, “Yeah, this is great. This is just a harmless good ol’ time.” And you watch that fringe community get more and more dangerous and violent. They still talk about UFOs and Bigfoot, but now they talk an awful lot about guns. They talk a lot about, you know, the Illuminati and they’ve just veered further and further right. So yeah, it does feel nostalgic and innocent.

Alex: What do you think made this stuff feel almost apolitical and goofy in the ’90s. And then how did it come to be like this?

Colin: Pop culture and fringe conspiracy culture feed on each other and ping back and forth. So the UFO craze in the 1940s comes in part out of “The Shaver Mysteries,” which was a science fiction series of tales written by a guy who was probably schizophrenic, Richard Shaver, that was published in science fiction magazines, edited by Ray Palmer. And so things come out of the science fiction milieu, and then they get seized upon by people who are suffering from paranoia, anxiety. At some point that immediate panic passes, and it’s grist for a kind of nostalgia and pleasure. And The X-Files would just like ransack these paranoid forums looking for content, and then create these narratives, which then raised a generation of people who enjoyed it and knew it wasn’t serious. But also, I don’t really know any Gen X or who doesn’t harbor a deep fundamental distrust of the government, no matter their political affiliation. We were also raised to think that the government is hiding things from us, and so it just depends on where you are on the spectrum at the moment, whether it’s a fun, nostalgic entertainment or a deeply paranoid, terrifying moment.

Laura: What do you think was the tipping point where conspiracy culture went from more of a low-level paranoia and anxiety and a more of a diffuse sense of something being wrong to the very explicitly racist and politically motivated and engaged conspiracies in recent years?

Colin: Like a Black president probably, not to put too fine a point on it, or September 11. Basically between September 11, 2001, and Obama’s election, if you were a straight white person or straight white male, you began to have a sense that the culture wasn’t looking like you as much anymore, and maybe that meant that the culture was slipping away from you and you started to look for answers. Some people found solace in an extra natural explanation that allowed them to maintain their preexisting biases without having to adapt to a changing world.

Alex: It does strike me, as we’re looking at this time period, that was a time when on the right, hating the government was not actually in fashion because it was a time of patriotism. And it felt like, if anything, the election of Barack Obama meant not only that it was okay to hate the government again, but that there was a face you could put to it.

Colin: Yeah. That’s exactly right. The other thing that’s happened during that time is American white men were raised to think that their role as soldiers in making their identity through battle was over. There’s that line in Fight Club where it says, “Our generation has no great wars.” And then we get the Iraq War and it suddenly imbues these men with a chance for purpose and heroism and identity. But by 2006, it’s revealed to be a fiasco. The public turns against it. And so, this last chance for white male identity to find its purpose through war is revealed to be a sham. And then we got a Black president.

Alex: It strikes me as a difference now is the rights’ embrace of the conspiracy, that this is being something useful and helpful to the right openly, not just something they can capitalize on. It seems notable that Tucker Carlson is doing documentaries on cattle mutilation.

Colin: Yeah, I think another thing that’s worth pointing out though is a lot of this stuff was on TV in the ’80s, but it was on daytime talk shows. To speak very broadly, I’m going to say it was on media that was broadly targeted toward women, and thus not seen as serious or proper. What’s changed is that the demographic, if anything, is now skewing toward men.

Laura: It seems like we’ve had these few years of very Trumpy conspiracy theories, and a reason that I was surprised to see this cattle mutilation story pop up was it felt like suddenly there was an opening for a different kind of paranoia. And I wonder if you think that we’re at a crossroads now of leaving behind some of the cute stuff, but not knowing what’s coming next.

Colin: Oh, sure. The Trumpy stuff gets the most error in part because it’s the most serious and potentially the most dangerous. But what the anti-vax movement during the Covid pandemic has shown is that conspiracy theories really cross all political boundaries. UFOs are interesting because they don’t necessarily have a political affiliation right off the bat, and they’re more nebulous and they tap into a different kind of person. It remains to be seen whether or not we’re in a space now where more new age conspiracy theories, including UFOs, are going to be more ascendant, but I don’t think that right-wing stuff is going anywhere anytime soon.

Laura: Maybe the thing here to remember is that these conspiracy theories don’t always come labeled as belonging to the right, but that doesn’t mean that they’re any less paranoid or dangerous.

Colin: Right. I think that’s absolutely true.

Alex: All right, Colin, thank you so much for taking the time today. That was very enlightening.

Colin: Yeah. Thank you so much for having me on. This has been a lot of fun.

Laura: Colin Dickey is the author of The Unidentified: Mythical Monsters Alien Encounters, and Our Obsession with the Unexplained. His new book, Under The Eye of Power: How Fear of Secret Societies Shapes American Democracy is available for preorder now.

