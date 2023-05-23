We’re Being Terrorized Every Day—But Not How We Imagined

But rather than feeling secure in our daily lives, we have gone from being menaced by the disciples of Osama bin Laden to being threatened by our fellow citizens. The mass killings at the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania were driven by a hard-to-grasp militant Islamic fanaticism. Now gun massacres are triggered by twisted grudges and psychological demons, and made easier by porous laws in a nation with more guns than people.

During the anguished days after 9/11, newspapers were filled with articles offering advice on how to comfort children traumatized by TV images of planes crashing into buildings. A September 15, 2001, editorial in the Cincinnati Enquirer advised parents to “reassure children that you believe they are safe. Explain that the New York and Washington buildings were targeted for their symbolism and that you believe their schools and offices and homes are not at risk.” Parents today could not offer similar words of balm because there is no school in America that isn’t potentially a target for bursts of gunfire aimed at students. That is the tearful legacy of Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Uvalde.

The September 11 attacks prompted decisive action in America—for better and for worse. The U.S. waged two unsuccessful wars (Afghanistan and Iraq) while squandering an estimated $8 trillion in the quest for military security. It created the bureaucratic behemoth known as the Department of Homeland Security. Police departments around the country stocked up on ultimately useless military equipment as if every town in Oklahoma and North Dakota would face a standoff with terrorists. But there is also little doubt that we are much safer today because post-9/11 reforms at government agencies like the FBI and CIA helped thwart future terrorist attacks.