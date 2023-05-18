Why Does the Second Amendment Only Apply to “Law Abiding” Gun Owners?

But beyond the history-and-tradition test, references to “law-abiding citizens” also suffused the opinion in a noteworthy way. This is not surprising: Justice Clarence Thomas’s majority opinion in Bruen featured thirteen uses of the phrase. Some of them are even more specific than the basic version. He referred to “ordinary, law-abiding citizens” in his opening paragraph. A few pages later, he described the plaintiffs as “law-abiding, adult citizens.” He quotes a reference from District of Columbia v. Heller that mentioned “law-abiding, responsible citizens.” Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh included similar descriptors in their concurring opinions; a stray one even made it into Justice Stephen Breyer’s dissent.

The limitation to “citizens” as the category of persons for whom the Second Amendment applies is already notable. Thomas insisted in Bruen that the Second Amendment was on equal footing with the rest of the Bill of Rights; it is not a “second-class right,” which he often said his colleagues treated it like in the years between Heller and Bruen. And yet it might be the only provision in the Bill of Rights that meaningfully distinguishes between the rights of citizens and the rights of the more than 40 million non-citizens currently living in the United States. Lower courts are divided on this very question: The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2015 that undocumented immigrants have an individual right to bear arms, while some other courts have ruled otherwise. The Supreme Court may eventually need to clarify that issue.

For now, however, the most interesting descriptor is “law-abiding.” The court has not dwelled on exactly what that phrase means or how it should affect the analysis by lower courts. There are no other contextual analogues to it in the rest of the Bill of Rights. The First Amendment generally protects speech that advocates for illegal acts in all but the most immediate circumstances. The Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments explicitly protect people accused or suspected of committing crimes; they would make little sense if they applied only to “law-abiding” people. And the Eighth Amendment would be all but pointless since it typically protects people already convicted of a crime and facing punishment for it.