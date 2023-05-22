The Democrats Have Already Lost the Debt Ceiling Fight

Six months ago, Democrats were riding high. They had just improbably overperformed in the midterm elections; if it wasn’t for the meltdown of New York’s Democratic Party, they likely would have held onto slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. Their victory in those elections was as much a repudiation of the Republican Party as it was an endorsement of Joe Biden’s first two years—if not more so, given the president’s anemic popularity. Voters were clearly opposed to the GOP’s growing extremism.

And so, the Democrats decided to press their advantage. Instead of raising the debt limit during the lame duck, when they still possessed a narrow advantage in both the House and the Senate, they made the strategic decision to do nothing. When the need to raise the debt limit approached in 2023, the thinking went, the Republicans now in control of the House would once again show their extremism, voters would recoil, and—voila—another Democratic masterstroke. “Although there is grave risk to the economy, the gun is in Republicans’ hands,” a Biden adviser told Politico a week after the midterm elections. “And there is little question as to who will get blamed for this.” Sure, the risks were great—default would be an economic calamity—but the potential rewards were enormous, especially with the 2024 election looming. So the Democrats made a bet: Make raising the debt limit the GOP’s responsibility.

