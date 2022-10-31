What’s the Matter With New York’s Democrats?

Biden was speaking in New York’s 24th district, where Republican Brandon Williams—who has called the January 6 committee’s hearings a “Stalinist type trial” and proclaimed that he was “not critical” of Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election—is currently leading Democrat Francis Conole. Meanwhile, Sean Patrick Maloney, who represents the Hudson Valley and is the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, is in such deep trouble that he’s spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of the DCCC’s money on his race in an attempt to avoid what would be a humiliating upset; a party chair hasn’t lost in a general election since 1980, and Maloney had already switched districts to avoid what he thought would be a more grueling fight in his own. Worst of all, Governor Kathy Hochul is locked in a tighter-than-expected battle with Lee Zeldin, who has not only surged in recent weeks but has also benefited from Democratic wheezing in what has been one of their safest spaces for generations: New York City.



This was a far cry from how Democratic chances stood mere months ago. Only recently, Democrats were on the offensive, forcing the GOP to spend big money to prop up flailing, Trump-backed candidates in states like Ohio. That state went to Trump by more than eight points in 2020—over the summer Republicans were pumping in tens of millions to support his hand-picked candidate, J.D. Vance. Herschel Walker, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Blake Masters—all of these candidates were not only struggling but doing so poorly that they were pulling resources away from other winnable races in what looked like a wave election year. But with a week to go before the election, it’s Democrats who are on the back foot. And while you might expect the stakes in the battleground states to twist and turn, you wouldn’t expect it in places like New York, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1. But there you have it: Nine House seats are in play, and Kathy Hochul’s runaway win looks more competitive than it should be.



Elise Stefanik, the upstate Republican and rising star who replaced Liz Cheney in the party’s leadership committee, is helping to lead the charge. This is something of a surprise if you have a memory longer than that of a goldfish. In 2016, Stefanik took great pains (all things being relative) to keep Donald Trump at arm’s length, merely indicating that she intended to support the “party’s nominee.” She voted with Trump only two-thirds of the time since 2018 and was vocal in her criticism of both Trump’s Islamophobia and misogyny and his signature policy: the border wall.

