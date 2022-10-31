What’s the Matter With New York’s Democrats?

But ever since she came to understand how her bread gets buttered, Stefanik has remade herself as a gleeful and enthusiastic Trump backer. “America First is here to stay,” Stefanik recently told The New York Times, “and parties are determined not by the political leaders, they’re determined by the people.” She is helping to push the party’s message: A mix of capitalizing on fears about inflation and crime and stoking familiar Trump-era culture war topics.



“I watch this stuff closely, and I feel I need a neck brace,” former congressman and DCCC head Steve Israel told the Times. “Midterms this cycle are the most unpredictable and fluctuating I’ve ever seen, but no state has demonstrated that more than New York.” Part of the issue is the state’s redistricting process went badly awry. Democrats in charge of redistricting essentially ran the same play that Republicans in states like Texas and Florida had recently executed, in which they redrew the maps to maximize partisan advantage. But the effort was blocked by the courts and Democrats were forced to use a hastily drawn map newly full of contentious districts.



But there are deeper problems between the lines: Inflation and inflated concerns about crime are spiking at the wrong time. Hochul, who is not affected by redistricting is nevertheless struggling to break through with voters and Zeldin has run an aggressive, crime-focused campaign that has chipped into her support in New York City. Now, after running an effective abortion-focused campaign over the summer, Hochul is rapidly pivoting toward crime and public safety. “You deserve to feel safe,” Hochul says in an ad her campaign has paid $1 million to run in New York City. “And as your governor, I won’t stop working until you do.”

