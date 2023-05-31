“The Republican conference right now has been torn asunder,” Roy blustered in a House Freedom Caucus press conference later on Tuesday, pulling his fists apart for dramatic effect. “Not one Republican should vote for this deal. Not one.” Proof that it’s a bad deal? The fact that moderate Democrats, Mitt Romney and Bill Kristol think it should pass, Roy said.

It’s unclear whether the conservatives’ bite will match their bark, however. Representative Ken Buck told reporters that while he had raised the motion to vacate on a conference call with fellow Freedom Caucus members on Monday, the group’s leader, Representative Scott Perry, had responded that it was “premature” to consider it. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, presenting the face of a happy warrior in a cheerful press briefing after the conference meeting, told reporters that “I don’t think that’s where it’s going.”

Indeed, the far right was no more unified than the GOP as a whole. Representative Thomas Massie, another one of the three conservatives McCarthy gave Rules Committee spots, supported bringing the bill to the floor. “My interest in being on this committee was not to imprint my ideology,” Massie said. “I think that’s an inappropriate use of the committee.” Noting the excitement about a Rules Committee vote—the press is not immune to last-minute deal-making drama, in fact often reveling in it—Massie wryly said, “with that, the cameras are dismissed.”