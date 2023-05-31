Greene’s assessment may be charitable, given that she might still eat it. Several other rank-and-file GOP members expressed opposition to the measure on Tuesday. “Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants,” tweeted Representative Nancy Mace, who is well known for bucking her party in the press while still largely voting the party line. “I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids.”



McCarthy’s struggles threaten to extend beyond a potential revolt over this bill. As part of his exhausting quest to become speaker, he made a series of concessions to his conference’s conservatives, such as restoring the ability of a single member to call for a no-confidence vote in the speaker. When Nancy Pelosi regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019, Democrats changed that rule, which had been instrumental in then-Speaker John Boehner’s 2015 downfall, so that such a motion could only be introduced with the support of a majority of one of the two parties. As part of his wheeling and dealing to secure the votes of a few staunch ultraconservative holdouts, McCarthy agreed to lower the threshold again to one member.

Conservative firebrand Chip Roy, one of three far-right members McCarthy had named to the influential Rules Committee in another speakership-campaign concession, was among a few Republicans who hinted at a move against McCarthy. Speaking to conservative commentator Glenn Beck on Tuesday afternoon, Roy warned that if he could not quash the bill, Republicans would need to “regroup and figure out the whole leadership arrangement again.”