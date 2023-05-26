Why the Debt Limit Talks Spell Doom for Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy claims that he’s the stag-hunter and Biden the hare-hunter because Biden won’t accept much of the debt-ceiling bill that he, McCarthy, pushed through the House. But McCarthy’s good-guy posture is undermined by the reality that he got his bill passed only by promising fellow Republicans that it would never, ever become law. McCarthy’s fellow Republicans would never accept anything close to the 27 percent cut in discretionary spending that his bill requires next year (including, yes, to the Veterans Administration; if the VA is exempted, the cut will have to be 33 percent, according to the nonprofit Center on Budget and Policy Priorities). Also, McCarthy has within his caucus a MAGA-nutters element that’s demanding additional concessions from Biden on immigration and food-stamp work requirements, obliterating any notion that McCarthy’s debt-ceiling bill is a serious negotiating document. Real negotiations consist of swapping concessions, not one side offering concessions while the other side increases its demands. Consequently, McCarthy (assuming no imminent agreement) is the hare-hunter, and any financial catastrophe his hare-hunting creates will pretty obviously be his fault.

The second factor that complicates this stag hunt and requires us to tinker with the Rousseauian diagram is that McCarthy’s House Republican caucus hates stag-hunters at least as much as the general public hates hare-hunters. Consequently, if McCarthy switches to stag-hunting, he will become its prey.

In the House they have something called the Hastert Rule. It isn’t a formal rule—more of a Machiavellian principle—but it commands a preposterous degree of respect among the Republicans in Congress. The Hastert Rule says that when you’re House speaker you should never bring to the floor any bill opposed by “the majority of the majority”—opposed, that is, by the majority of your own caucus. Those who judge the Hastert Rule political gospel are compelled to overlook a few inconvenient facts. One is that Dennis Hastert, the former Republican speaker for whom the rule is named, went to prison for financial improprieties in connection with buying silence from a former student he molested back when he was a high school wrestling coach. That should diminish reverence for any rule named after him. Another inconvenient fact is that, except for Paul Ryan, every House speaker in recent memory has broken the Hastert Rule multiple times. To quote Dr. Peter Benkman in Ghostbusters, it’s really more of a guideline than a rule. Hastert himself violated it at least a dozen times.