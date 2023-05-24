Childless Adults Will Bear the Brunt of Republican Cuts to the Safety Net

The Congressional Budget Office found in a 2022 report that the work requirement “slightly increases the employment of the oldest of the workers who are subject to it”; however, SNAP recipients in their late forties account for only around 15 percent of those workers. The report also found that the requirement “reduces the average income of ABAWDs,” because it causes many of them to stop receiving SNAP benefits. Many ABAWDs are homeless, and most have little to no source of income outside of SNAP. (Thompson noted that SNAP is intended to be supplemental—it is in the very name of the program.) More recently, the CBO estimated that 275,000 SNAP recipients would lose their benefits each month if the Republican plan were enacted, with another 19,000 receiving smaller benefits.

However, Thompson noted that community service and employment training programs would also count toward fulfilling the work requirement. If a person loses their job between the ages of 50 and 55, it could be difficult to be hired elsewhere. Instead of losing their benefits because they are unable to find work, he argued, signing up for a training program could help them obtain a new job. “It gives them opportunities for picking up a new skillset,” Thompson told me.

But Gina Plata-Nino, the deputy director for SNAP at the Food Research and Action Center, argued that there is a “lack of education as to who these individuals are.” Many veterans are ABAWDs, said Plata-Nino, and may struggle to readjust to civilian life after leaving military service. That can make it difficult for them to find employment within the three-month time limit, as can mental health challenges. She also highlighted formerly incarcerated individuals and young adults aging out of the foster care system as ABAWDs who may lack the skills and context to easily find employment.