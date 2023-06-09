The Right Has a Vigilante Fetish

It’s no coincidence that they’re soliciting donations through GiveSendGo, which Rittenhouse also used, and not the mainstream crowdfunding site GoFundMe. Penny’s lawyers understand that their client fits neatly into the right’s established narrative. Despite his lawyers’ claim that “there’s nothing political about this case,” it’s also no coincidence that Penny gave his first interview to the New York Post rather than a more intellectually rigorous outlet. Penny’s lawyers are also aware of their case’s dimensions and the public arena in which it is to be tried. They have appeared on Fox News and CNN, and during one appearance on Chris Cuomo’s new late-night show, one of Penny’s lawyers claimed that their client “wasn’t choking anyone. What he was doing was he was restraining someone.”

But there are plenty of other ways of restraining someone. In fact, anybody familiar with hand-to-hand combat or even anybody who has worked as a bouncer at a bar knows that a choke hold is a terrible way of restraining someone. There are two kinds of choke holds: a blood choke, which closes the carotid artery in the neck and cuts off blood supply to the brain; and an air choke, which closes the trachea and stops breathing. Penny used a blood choke to kill Jordan Neely, and furthermore, Penny locked his choke—placing his hand on the back of Neely’s head as a fulcrum, a step that increases its effectiveness. The goal of an effective choke hold is not to restrain the victim, however, it’s to render them unconscious.

Prosecutors will have to prove that Penny’s decision to apply a blood choke to a homeless man on the floor of a New York City subway constituted an “unjustifiable risk” and that Penny was “aware of and consciously disregarded that risk”—those are the instructions that a New York state judge gives to a jury considering second-degree homicide. Penny’s lawyers have argued that their client was acting in self-defense, telling the New York Post, “The threats, the menacing, the terror that Jordan Neely introduced to that train has already been well documented.” New York’s self-defense statute says that “arguing, using abusive language, calling a person names, or the like, unaccompanied by physical threats or acts, does not make a person an initial aggressor and does not justify physical force.”