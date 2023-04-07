The Second January 6 Insurrection

The “antifa folks” narrative was abandoned within weeks—probably in part because its adherents so obviously knew it was false. Multiple Trump White House officials have said that Gaetz sought a broad pardon following the unsuccessful attempt to overturn the election. The Fox News texts showed that Ingraham understood precisely what was unfolding on January 6. Only hours before she knowingly lied to her audience, she was sending pleading texts to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, at one point saying that the insurrection is “hurting all of us.”



This hasn’t stopped similar false narratives—that the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol were “actors”; that the riot was sparked by agents of the FBI, CIA, or some other government agency; that the Capitol Hill police welcomed the rioters into the Capitol—from gaining purchase. Over time, the specifics of these false narratives blurred into the broader notion that January 6 wasn’t the grave endangerment of democracy that we saw on that day. That it wasn’t the unambiguous attack that we all witnessed, which began with an authoritarian leader inciting his supporters to violence in an attempt to remain in power and overthrow the current system of government.



A Pew Research study conducted in the days following the insurrection showed that a majority of Americans “expressed strong negative emotions” over the riot, but these reactions were already skewed along party lines. The study found that 17 percent of Republicans believed the false narrative pushed by The Washington Times, Gaetz, and Ingraham: The destruction of the Capitol was not due to Trump supporters but was instead the clandestine work of groups like antifa or Black Lives Matter.

