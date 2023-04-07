The Second January 6 Insurrection

It was at that moment that I understood that historical reality—what I was then witnessing—was bound to fracture. Narratives, some true and some false, would begin to split from the root. This effort, to mislead the public about what had happened on that day, began right away. And it continues to this day: In recent months, figures like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News’s Tucker Carlson have made it their mission to whitewash the events of January 6.

Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, apparently without telling the Capitol Police, lent Carlson tens of thousands of hours of security footage from January 6, to do with what he pleased. The riot may have passed, the broken windows may have been replaced, and the electoral votes may have been properly counted, but the information war that began on that day isn’t nearly over, nor is its deleterious effect on our civic fabric.



In the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack, the fruits of discord were swiftly sown, even if the seeds that were planted were comparatively mealy. The pro-Trump Washington Times reported that “[a] facial recognition firm claims Antifa infiltrated Trump protesters who stormed Capitol.” The report was printed only hours after the insurrection and retracted only hours after it appeared online. But it existed long enough for the antifa-infiltration narrative was pushed on the House floor by Representative Matt Gaetz and on Fox News by Laura Ingraham and Sarah Palin, who said, “I think a lot of it is the antifa folks.”