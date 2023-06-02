Nancy Mace Is Just Another Republican

Mace spent much of the lead-up to that vote sounding like a different different type of Republican from the one she plays in front of reporters from The New York Times or NBC. Writing in The Hill in late April, she argued that risking default was actually fiscally responsible, because balancing the budget was an imperative: Continuing to raise the debt ceiling was “like giving one of my teenage kids a platinum credit card with no limits. And that ain’t happening, at least not in my house.” The federal government is, of course, very much not a household and shouldn’t be run as one. But Mace didn’t care. Her point was that because House Republicans have power, they should use it to enact draconian cuts to the social safety net—exactly the type of argument that the most radical Republicans have been making for the last 12 years. (Mace’s op-ed mentioned cuts to military spending precisely zero times.)



The day before the vote, she unleashed a barrage of tweets arguing that McCarthy got played: “Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants,” she tweeted. On Wednesday, she went on Steve Bannon’s podcast—the same Steve Bannon she voted to hold in contempt over his refusal to testify to the January 6 committee—to claim that “the American people were spoon-fed a bed of lies” about the bill.



All of this is classic Mace. You can see a semblance of the “fiscal conservative” that she likes to portray herself as. She is rooting her opposition in vintage GOP talking points—the government is too big, we need to cut (social) spending, we’re passing on unsustainable debt to our kids and grandkids. But the tactics here are all pure far right. She is literally advocating risking default to try to gut social spending programs—risking the country’s economic future to punish the poor. Some of this is standard Republican radicalism, to be sure. But Mace is also more than happy to bring in the new model as well.

