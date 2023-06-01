What Happened to the Big, Bad Freedom Caucus? They Got Rolled, That’s What.

No—the losers are the Freedom Caucus. Remember six months ago? Two months ago? They were going to kill this deal, submarine their own speaker, cost him his job, and send the country into default and the world into economic chaos. They held all the cards. They drew blood out of McCarthy’s flesh during the speakership vote and held the sword of Damocles over his head. The conventional wisdom, which I believed along with everybody else, was that the red-hot backbenchers were going to foment a coup against McCarthy if he dared to cut a deal with the enemy.

So what happened? Yes, 71 right-wingers voted “no.” And they made a lot of noise in the run-up to the vote. But their opposition didn’t take, and the fire never spread the way they’d hoped. There was less suspense around this vote Wednesday night than there was around the Atlanta-Oakland game. (The Atlanta Braves are in first place in the NL East, while the A’s are on track to have the worst record in the history of baseball; unsurprisingly, the Braves won 4–2.) The Freedom Caucus convinced no one.

Instead, 149 Republicans rejected Freedom Caucus arguments and voted “yea.” And have a gander at what they voted for! It was almost complete capitulation. Here are some quick comparisons of what was in the GOP bill passed in April and what ended up in the deal*: