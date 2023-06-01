What Happened to the Big, Bad Freedom Caucus? They Got Rolled, That’s What.

On defense and veterans spending, they wanted 10-year caps, meaning that spending could increase for a decade. They got two-year caps.

They wanted the full $80 billion Biden added to the IRS cut. They got a $21 billion cut.

On student loans, they wanted a full clawback of Biden administration rule changes. They got nothing.

On work requirements for people on public assistance, they wanted many new requirements for people receiving various forms of public assistance. The only thing that came out of the wash was stricter work requirements for nonparent adults from ages 50 to 54—a tiny sliver of what they sought.

On green energy tax credits, they were after full repeal. They got nothing.

On overall spending, Biden’s budget proposal was around $800 billion for the affected programs; the Republicans wanted that cut to $550 billion. The final number was $690 billion—still pretty big cuts, yes, but closer to the Biden number than the House bill number.

Moreover, a widely read newsletter on global financial markets reported Wednesday that spending under this deal might actually go up. This is because Congress approved a large boost to spending last year whose impacts this bill would not fully mitigate.

If you had showed all these numbers to Capitol Hill mavens a month ago, I think nine out of 10 would have agreed: Kevin McCarthy is a dead man. But today, not only is he still the speaker, if you read the morning tip sheets, you will see what I saw in Playbook—not just that McCarthy is safe but that if there is an attempt by any far-right member to go after him, “the rest of the conference would circle wagons.”

Where does this leave the Freedom Caucus? Completely and utterly toothless. They whined, but that’s really about it. They had leverage they refused to use. I have no idea why. Maybe some of them actually aren’t crazy, aren’t here to burn the place down, and understand the ramifications of default. Maybe the bankers and venture capitalist people and commercial real estate barons and lumber magnates in their districts all called them and said, “Are you nuts?” Maybe the ghost of Bob Michel spiked the water in the GOP conference meeting room. Whatever it was turned them into pussycats.