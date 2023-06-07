Dianne Feinstein’s Long Goodbye

Alex: Yeah. Did you get a chance to ask her about that? Cause I wanted to talk about the circumstances of your actual phone call with her.

Rebecca: Hmm. The phone call was not long. And it was a very surprise phone call. I did not expect to talk to her for the story. Though I tried for months and got no response for a long time, and then very suddenly at the last minute, her staff told me that she would like to talk to me. It was in May of 2022. And so it was in between the leak of the Dobbs decision and the actual decision in June. And one of the things that I had tracked in my reporting was her history around abortion. Because as a young woman, she’d served on the parole and sentencing board in California where she actually sentenced abortion providers to prison, which was fascinating to me because her pro-choice politics had always been very much a part of her brand. And I asked her about that and then I asked her about the upcoming overturn of Roe, which is very clear at that point to anybody—there had been the leak of the decision—and she seemed not really aware of the impending reality.

Alex: Yeah. But it reminds me of one of the almost unintentionally funny defenses of Feinstein that you heard before; basically that, Well, it’s just not fair that these other senators got to serve until they were 100 despite being feeble and not all there. We let Strom Thurmond and Robert Byrd do it. So why can’t Feinstein?

Rebecca: Look, I have written for a long time from a feminist perspective, and I am extremely sensitive to the kinds of questions that are asked of women that are not asked of men. I do not buy that when it comes to Feinstein. It is simply not true that people did not urge Strom Thurmond to retire. a) You can go back and you can find “Time to End the Strom Thurmond Charade,” Chicago Tribune, 2001. Thurman should retire, 1996.

Alex: He had years left at that point.

Rebecca: He was a spring chicken in 1996.

Laura: But is it that it’s more consequential now because when he was in the Senate, it wasn’t divided in the same way that it is now?

Rebecca: Yeah, but look, the nation is at a precipice, democracy is unraveling. The planet is burning, but the truth is these things were always consequential. It is the repetition of them over and over again for generations that builds up the patterns that leave us where we are right now. Secondly, the feminist defense of Dianne Feinstein and, in fact, a push of people into politics who are different from the generations who came before, either in terms of identity or ideology, is so often rooted in the idea that things can be different moving forward. And so when it comes to somebody like Dianne Feinstein, she was cast and cast herself as part of a new generation of politicians. That goes way back to her first election to the Board of Supervisors in San Francisco which was in 1969 and she was 36. She was saying to the press, “Each generation does better than the one before.” To me, the defense that “Strom Thurmond did it” is particularly empty.

Alex: Well, it’s also like, Was the idea of more inclusion, more equality that you were fighting for the right to get away with what the people did before you? Is that what you…?

Rebecca: Right. And this is really important when it comes to Feinstein, and this is an internal thing that happens within conversations around gender and power, is the idea to push so that women, often white women, can just behave like white men have behaved for over generations. Because there are people who would say Yeah, and then there are other people who say like, Actually no, the point is the way that those with power within a white capitalist patriarchy have behaved is actually bad. We want to actually alter those behaviors and—

Alex: We want to change the conditions.

Rebecca: —we’d like to change the conditions. But Feinstein, I think it’s fair to say, would probably have fallen in the first half of that. Again, I cannot stress enough, it’s not an idle descriptor to say that she loved order. When she was in charge in San Francisco, she’s famous for these meetings she would have where staff was arrayed hierarchically around tables with the most senior staff in the middle and then radiating outward junior to junior to junior. And she’d have the fire chief and the police chief on either side, and they’d give the weekly report. She would drive to fires and put on a fire or turncoat and she has dressed up as a police officer, a huge fan of the criminal justice system, especially in her mid and later career. She was a fan of the signifiers of certain civic and ultimately white patriarchal power structures.

Alex: And for someone like that, the United States Senate has to just represent the epitome of that system.

Laura: Another question is about the institution of the Senate and the fact that there isn’t really a mechanism in this country for a party to decide that someone should leave a position. In a parliamentary democracy, the leader of the party would say, Okay, well, we’re not running you in this seat anymore. And that doesn’t happen here. And it’s incredibly rare for someone to be pushed out of the Senate. Alex and I were talking about this before the episode, but Al Franken being asked to leave was extremely rare, and it was in a unique moment. It’s unthinkable that her colleagues would say, You really need to step aside.

Rebecca: Right. It’s also interesting because I think that when it comes to power in the Senate, I mean my view and maybe it’s unfair and maybe I don’t understand enough about how the Senate works, but that’s Chuck Schumer’s job. And that actually there should be a role for the party. One thing you can say for Mitch McConnell is that he is this incredible tactician, incredible strategist, incredible take-no-prisoners leader of his party. I was trying to think like, Could I picture Mitch McConnell getting somebody to leave?

Alex: You could see with McConnell and I think to an extent, both sides, you know, want to make life easier for the incumbents. Right? Um, but you get the sense that especially with the way McConnell would intervene in primaries and things like that, he saw his job as to expand into a majority almost as the most important thing. And you wonder if on the Democratic side, there’s a more fealty to what the individual senators want than concern about what’s best for the party as a whole.

Rebecca: I think that that speaks to the strategic differences between the parties in a way that’s not particularly flattering to Democrats. It is interesting to me with the Franken example, that in the intervening years it’s been remade as big bad Kirsten Gillibrand chasing off poor Al Franken. In fact, it was a group of senators who made the call and it was ultimately Franken’s decision. They just needed to do something because they were an electoral moment and a cultural moment where the daily headlines about him were doing damage to the party when there was a crucial senate election coming up in which inappropriate sexual behavior was at issue and Democrats needed the seat. Regardless of how you feel about how Franken dealt with it or how you feel afterward, in the moment, it was actually a really smart strategic move and a necessary one, but it was not instigated by the top of the party.

Alex: That’s right. He wasn’t forced out by leadership and he wasn’t forced out, as you say, he made that decision.

Rebecca: So actually I want to say that one of the most interesting senators out there right now who I really pay a lot of attention to, and has been surprisingly super vocal on things like court expansion is Tina Smith.

Alex: Yeah! That’s right.

Rebecca: She’s pretty great and I don’t sit around thinking that that was the worst move Democrats ever made.

Laura: Right. Well, the thing that’s interesting about a lot of the postmortem of Franken stepping aside is actually some of it is made irrelevant by the fact someone else could do that job who didn’t have all the baggage attached, and she did. The same could be set up, Dianne Feinstein, someone else could do that job. So that should be reason enough for someone to have stepped aside.

Rebecca: Right.

Laura: It’s not that you’re the only person in the world who can be a senator from California.

Alex: Exactly.

Rebecca: It’s a big state, there’s going to be somebody there, OK, who could do that job. This is where you get into: how are these decisions made? Who made them? She did face a primary, but at what point is nobody telling her maybe don’t run again. Is it her personal unwillingness to give up power? Is it an actual argument about, Listen, you get a replacement level or even a brilliant new senator and they’re going to come in and the way the senate works is it’s going to disadvantage the state.

Alex: Were there even California politicians pushing for her to run for another term because they didn’t want her replaced with someone more to the left?

Rebecca: Exactly. De León faced a lot of opposition within California because people didn’t want a more progressive senator in that seat. There was the ideological reason and then there was the pure seniority part of it. And that’s true beyond California and beyond Dianne Feinstein.

Laura: Dianne Feinstein is one of the longest serving senators, but she’s not the only person in her eighties. Do you see what’s happening now as a preview of future crises with other aging leaders and senior figures?

Rebecca: I mean, I don’t think it’s just approaching. I think we’re in a gerontological crisis at this moment. Outside voters, activists, people who are politically engaged, have young politicians that they’re very excited about but the elder generation has not made room for them, has not encouraged them, has not cultivated them; in fact, has often treated them as their enemy. I want to give credit to Jeet Heer, who made this point to me in regard to the Einstein piece, comparing it to how the Republicans treat their young—and there’s a gerontocracy problem there too—but they’ve permitted the more extreme politics of their youth to actually shift their own politics. It was this young generation of right-wing politicians coming up with the tea party that moved the whole party, including the elders, to the right. And the exact opposite thing has happened on the left. You can see that in terms of how Pelosi talked about the Squad. You can see it just in the failure of the party itself to build a successor to Biden. The older generation is fearful, frozen, and not wanting to listen to these new approaches. We are just, paralyzed in a moment of crisis.

Alex: Yes. Well, that’s a very sobering thought, Rebecca.

Rebecca: Happy day.

Alex: Thank you so much for talking to us.

Rebecca: Thank you.

