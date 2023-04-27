Don’t Make Dianne Feinstein Resign. Just Get Her to the Senate by Any Means Necessary.

The real mistake, though, was made at the beginning of this year, when the Democrats decided whom to appoint to all the Senate committees. Sensitive to Feinstein’s feelings and the chamber’s traditions, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer allowed her to keep her seat on the Judiciary Committee, which she used to chair. This compassionate decision and the failure to anticipate that Feinstein might miss many votes has now made the Democrats vulnerable to the latest installment of McConnell’s hardball tactics.

It is tempting to believe that the problem would miraculously disappear if Feinstein belatedly resigned, because Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom could then appoint a temporary successor. Left-wing California Congressman Ro Khanna has been particularly vocal in his calls for Feinstein to step aside.

There’s just one problem: The Democrats would need either unanimous consent or a filibuster-proof majority to appoint a senator to replace Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee in the middle of the term. Generally, during situations like this, the Senate operates under unanimous consent. But McConnell has defied Senate tradition before, especially with his refusal to even give Merrick Garland a hearing on his Supreme Court appointment in 2016. Jon Tester, Montana’s moderate Democratic senator, said recently that McConnell, who cares passionately about blocking liberal judges, would probably not relent even if Feinstein resigned. As Tester told Burgess Everett from Politico, “That’s what I’m hearing … it won’t make any difference.”