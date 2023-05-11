Dianne Feinstein Has Returned. Now: Can She Still Cast Votes?

Then Feinstein, 89, began to slip, like when I asked her last June to comment for a profile I was writing of California’s junior senator, Alex Padilla, formerly an intern in Feinstein’s office. “Can I go think? Because I can’t remember,” she replied. “Let me talk to some people, and we’ll call you. I’m sorry.” Feinstein’s office never called.

Another time, I asked Feinstein a question about immigration. She stared at me blankly for several long, agonizing seconds until the aide escorting the senator to the vote spoke up. “I think what she’s trying to say is—” Feinstein cut him off, inviting me to join her “for a fine glass of California wine.” I accepted, of course; but again, the aide never reached out.

Feinstein’s aides have since been jumping ship, including her former chief of staff David Grannis, the last engaged, reliable conduit of the senator’s schedule to the press. Since Grannis left Feinstein’s office in March, her remaining aides have been unable to get her to the Senate floor to vote.