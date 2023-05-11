Dianne Feinstein Has Returned. Now: Can She Still Cast Votes?

It’s not unusual for senators to run late, especially to the day’s first vote. Sometimes lawmakers skip votes all together, though this is rare. Politicians failing to show up to votes makes for easy attack ads at election time—easy, though not necessarily effective. Marco Rubio has one of the worst voting records in the Senate, but he still gets reelected in Florida.

Feinstein’s most recent reelection in California is a head-scratcher back east. Some constituents are quick to point out that the choice was between Feinstein and Kevin de León, then a California state senator whom Feinstein beat by nine points after the state’s Democratic establishment closed ranks around her in 2018. At 51, de León would have been a spring chicken by Senate standards. He was a rising progressive star until getting caught last year making racist comments on a hot mic.

Twenty-six minutes after noon, freshman Senator J.D. Vance jogged up the Senate steps to vote, a signal to the press standing by that the vote would soon close. Feinstein didn’t show. Neither did Kirsten Gillibrand or Tommy Tuberville. GOP Senators Susan Collins, Mitt Romney, and Lisa Murkowski joined Democrats to invoke cloture on President Biden’s nomination of Glenna Laureen Wright-Gallo to the Department of Education.