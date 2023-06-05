A New York Bill Would Make Nail Salons Safer for Workers—if It Passes in Time

The Nail Salon Minimum Standards Council Act, introduced by state Senator Jessica Ramos and state Assemblymember Harry Bronson, would establish actual standards for the industry. It would create a council made up of workers, employers, and public representatives that would work with the state Department of Labor to oversee minimum workplace standards and shape future industry policy. It would also crucially establish an independent committee of experts, overseen by the labor commissioner, to establish a minimum pricing model for nail services in the state, to ensure competing businesses aren’t stuck in a pricing race to the bottom.

Representatives tried to pass similar legislation last year but weren’t successful. Now, as the New York legislative session comes to a close this Thursday, workers in a majority–Asian, Pacific Islander, and Latina industry are eager for change to finally happen.

Angelina, who has worked in nail salons for over 20 years, told TNR that she doesn’t feel supported in any way in the industry. Workers are afraid of supporting each other, out of fear of being fired in retaliation, and she doesn’t feel supported by the state, given legislators still have not passed the bill. Angelina said she has been fired unjustly numerous times, while sometimes getting paid as little as $90 for a 12-hour workday. In one incident, after Angelina confronted her boss for stealing from her wages, her boss began giving her fewer days and fewer hours. Even while clients looked specifically for Angelina, her boss would send them to other people. Eventually, Angelina’s boss just told her there was no more work and that she’d call her when there was.