Is James Comer Lying About His Biden Probe Sources?

Representative James Comer has prioritized investigating the Biden family since he took over the House Oversight Committee. He has talked of almost nothing else in his media appearances. But the months-long investigation so far has revealed next to nothing, and if you look closely at his past statements, you begin to see the truth: It’s not clear how many so-called Biden informants even exist.

Comer released a 65-page memo last month detailing his sprawling investigation into President Joe Biden and some of his relatives, particularly his son Hunter Biden. The massive document accuses the Biden family of influence peddling and foreign business dealings, but there were no specific allegations of a crime committed by any member of the family, least of all the president.