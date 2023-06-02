The Work Requirements Fight Isn’t Over

Older people are generally sicker, and more likely to need access to benefits based on disability—even as administrative hurdles make it difficult to qualify for exemptions. Low-income Americans need to become eligible for Social Security Disability to prove that they are disabled, but doing so is a lengthy and arduous process. Around 10,000 disability applicants die each year while waiting for their disability application to be adjudicated. Critics argue that this change means that childless SNAP recipients between the age of 50 and 54 who have struggled to obtain disability benefits—and who were not previously subject to work requirements—will need to jump through more bureaucratic hoops as they try to maintain their benefits.

The debt deal included other changes to SNAP that affect how states are able to waive requirements. The House Republican bill lifting the debt ceiling in exchange for steep spending cuts would have restricted states’ abilities to issue waivers for work requirements. The new deal still provides for waivers in areas with limited job openings but permits fewer monthly exemptions. Rather than allow states to carry them over indefinitely, creating stockpiles of unused exemptions, states would be able to carry them over for one year only.

With those new policies soon to be implemented, Senator John Boozman, the Agriculture Committee’s top Republican, told reporters on Wednesday that further changes to food assistance would be challenging. “Based on the arguments that we’ve had with the debt ceiling, it would be very difficult to do anything else with SNAP,” Boozman said.