The Arrogance of Already Crowning Trump the Republican Nominee

This outbreak of premature certainty reflects the arrogant belief that presidential politics can be handicapped with precision during the spring of an odd-numbered year. In truth, despite the glib predictions of political soothsayers, presidential primary campaigns almost never follow their expected trajectory. The notion that Trump will run away with the 2024 nomination should be treated with the same skepticism that should have greeted the punditocracy’s glib dismissal of his candidacy back in the summer of 2015.

In a different political environment, all these ambitious 2024 Republicans suddenly tossing their hats in the ring could be seen as an indicator of Trump’s weakness. Certainly some of the GOP contenders are gambling on Trump’s legal woes finally catching up with him. And there’s no guarantee that internecine GOP politics will obediently follow the 2016 script. Political scientist Seth Masket smartly points out that by the time you get to Iowa, “you tend to see three or four candidates with the bulk of the vote, and the rest hovering just above zero.” In Masket’s view, “What’s far more important than the number of candidates is the ability of the party to actually winnow the field.”

We simply don’t know what will happen next year. Yes, uttering the deadly words “I don’t know” will automatically get you booted off cable TV. But humility in the face of an uncertain future remains the only sensible mindset for assessing the 2024 terrain.