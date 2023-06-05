The Supreme Court Is Corrupt Because It’s Conservative

Clarence Thomas, as we now know thanks to Pro Publica, is one of the most unprincipled people in American public life. He embodies the moral rot of today’s American right more fully than the others, but that’s not to say he’s without competition. Brett Kavanaugh lied at his 2006 confirmation hearing to join the DC Circuit Court of Appeals about at least two matters. Did he also lie at his hearing to join the high court, over allegations about his old boss Alex Kozinski? It sure looks that way. Did he lie about Christine Blasey Ford? I guess we’ll never know on that one, but his track record is hardly encouraging.

And who paid his credit card debts anyway? Are we ever going to find that out? Democrats, is anyone even looking? And no, it’s not too late. If they were paid in some corrupt manner, the American people have a right to now. Supreme Court justices can be impeached.

And they all lied about Roe v. Wade. In case you want to read the quotes, I collected them in this December 2021 column. All six of them lied through their teeth. Everyone in the world (well, almost everyone) knew they were lying. Yet they got away with it because they were able to hide behind the fiction that their adherence was to the law, precedent, and philosophy.