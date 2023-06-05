The Supreme Court Is Corrupt Because It’s Conservative

The court’s descent—its approval rating now hovers around 40 percent, from 60 percent at the beginning of the century—has been remarked upon many times. What hasn’t been said as much is this: Its corruption is tied directly to its conservatism. I don’t mean that it’s not possible for liberals to be corrupt. But liberals would never be corrupt in the way that these right-wing justices are. They don’t believe in the law or any particular judicial philosophy, no matter what they tell us or themselves. What they do believe in is a set of policy outcomes that a huge network of right-wing activists desire.

They believe, in other words, only in ideology. So their only real loyalty is to that ideology, not to the Constitution or the law or any particular set of jurisprudential principles. And when their only real loyalty is to an ideology, and not the law or principles or tradition, then anything goes—both judicially and ethically. Rules are for other people—which Chief Justice John Roberts essentially said in his appalling recent letter to Senator Dick Durbin.

So they throw away principles, both judicial and ethical, with the same studied insouciance. Believe in states’ rights? Well, yes, until the moment that the state of Florida might have recounted votes in such a way that would have elected Al Gore over George Bush. Toss! They believe in precedent? Well, sure, until respecting precedent means protecting the right to abortion. Toss! Believe in disclosing gifts from megarich friends and upholding the standards of integrity that citizens have the right to expect from members of the country’s highest court? Sure, until they become potentially embarrassing, and they realize they don’t really have to disclose them anyway. Toss!