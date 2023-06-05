Trump’s Challengers Are Making the Same Mistakes All Over Again

The attacks against Trump on immigration, abortion, and entitlements have another thing in common—they’re all coming from Trump’s right. It is, once again, easy to see the strategy here: The idea that voters like Trump’s policies but are skeptical of his temperament has long swirled around conservative circles, boosting the notion of “Trumpism Without Trump.” DeSantis’s own ascent as a possible successor was built around this. In Florida, he pursued a number of Trumpish policies but did so without as much noise and with a greater degree of competency. (The myth of DeSantis as a seamless operator has taken a number of hits recently, particularly after his disastrous Twitter Spaces campaign launch with Elon Musk.) These candidates bet that they can run to Trump’s right on both issues and, relatedly, authoritarianism: DeSantis’s “deep state” attacks essentially boil down to the argument that he can destroy the administrative state and Trump cannot.



But contrary to the “Trumpism Without Trump” thesis, all of these stances are disastrous in a general election: Public polling has swung heavily in favor of reproductive rights since the repeal of Roe v. Wade; Social Security and Medicare are extremely popular, as is the Covid-19 vaccine. Trump, moreover, has had success running against hard-line, bog-standard Republican positions on entitlements and trade, among other things. The rest of the GOP field in 2016 ran on typical Republican positions; Trump won in part because he didn’t, though it is worth noting that he ran to the right on immigration, one issue where the rest of the party has caught up. Similarly, the field—regardless of who is leading it—risks running into a very 2016 problem, in which Trump is allowed to run against everyone, all at once. This only reinforces what was perhaps his most salient argument during the 2016 campaign: that he is not like other politicians.



You need to win primaries before you can worry about a general election, of course. But even that approach doesn’t put Trump’s 2024 rivals in a much better strategic light. They overestimate how much voters like policy. In 2016, Republicans made the same mistake, emphasizing their constructive differences with the then reality TV star while he mercilessly mocked them—and romped to victory. If anything, four years of Trump (and three of Biden) have made GOP voters even more focused on vibes over vision: They want pugilists, not politicians who show up with binders. Indeed, DeSantis has bet that voters will respond to the effectiveness of his “woke”-focused policy agenda. But the thing that has really dragged him down in recent weeks and months is his limp, charisma-deficient personality.

