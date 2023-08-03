How the Shakurs Became One of America’s Most Influential Families

Tupac’s path, however, was far more complicated and, at times, conflicted. Holley discusses Tupac’s controversial decision to get “THUG LIFE” tattooed across his abdomen in 1992. By then he was already a superstar, having released his first album, 2Pacalypse Now in 1991 and starred in the movie Juice. Members of the activist community, including his stepfather, Mutulu Shakur of the BLA, questioned the rationale of Tupac’s decision. The rapper would explain he was not endorsing criminal activity but addressing the neglect and violence children experience in American society. According to Tupac, he used “THUG LIFE” as an acronym to mean “The Hate U Give Little Infants Fucks Everybody.” “I don’t understand why America doesn’t understand Thug Life,” he later explained. “America is Thug Life.”

His explanation did not stop critics from arguing that the rapper was simply advocating violence, as many pointed to Tupac’s own activities and embrace of gang culture. According to Holley, Tupac was not affiliated with a gang but chose to “mimic gang culture” by displaying gang symbols, often as tattoos and wearing clothing that represented the Bloods as well as the Crips. Holley recounts Tupac’s abuse of alcohol, bouts of rage, and drug use in the years leading up to his untimely death at the age of 25, as he fought “a battle between motivation and fatalism, between self-determination and self-destruction.”

Holley covers some members of the family—notably Afeni and Assata—with more nuance than others. Although he provides rich details about Black women in the Shakur family, the book gives little consideration to the differences between the experiences of men and women. Readers unfamiliar with the history of the Black Panthers might be left with the impression that the party was always a haven for Black women, rather than yet another site of contested gender roles, misogynoir, and violence, as Panther leader Elaine Brown recounts in A Taste of Power. And even with a focus on luminaries such as Afeni and Assata Shakur, the book does not delve into women’s leadership in Black nationalist movements or explore their political theorizing—the unique ideas and strategies they developed and advanced within these activist spaces.