Hollywood’s Fight Against A.I. Will Affect Us All

Yet, of course, human intellect is more than just the sum of everything we’ve read and seen. Our very humanity adds unpredictable, individualized flavor and texture to the raw ingredients our education offers. No two people perceive the same set of facts identically. Original perspectives, new linkages between disparate things, questioned assumptions, and inventive visions are what propel artistic, scientific, and conceptual breakthroughs. Our responses to prompts are informed not just by what we’ve read or know but by irrationality, fancy, and fantasy. Originality springs not just from ingested content but from life experience, social dynamics, and flights of imagination. Writers and actors mine minute human encounters—gestures and silences—to capture the subtlest nuances. To be human is to have pain, joy, shock, trauma, euphoria, surprise, and more, which shape what we think and say in ways that even the most learned machine may never be able to replicate. When it comes to actors and singers, the power of their work lies in interpretation rather than replication. Different styles, cadences, artistic methods, and personalities are what makes it worthwhile to revive old classics and record new covers of favorite songs.

If we aren’t careful, we may face the risk of an increasingly derivative culture, where a growing array of available products includes only a thin overlay of human creativity; one where audiences are primed not to notice what they are missing. It is, of course, possible that farsighted entrepreneurs and business leaders will carefully calibrate where A.I. is used, touching only those functions that can be performed just as well without human ingenuity. But if our collective experience with social media is any guide, A.I. may take over far more than we envision. If it ranges too far, the shift toward a secondhand, machine-made entertainment landscape risks undercutting the catalytic role that culture, at its best, can play. Piercing novels, poems, and films have unique power to help audiences bridge social and cultural divides by putting them inside the heads of characters unlike themselves. Books and films unleash empathy, spur questions about settled orthodoxy, and expose our blind spots. With an algorithm feeding us what we want to see and hear, it may become easier than ever to avoid unsettling truths.

An A.I.-infused culture may also obscure the quest for truth more broadly. A meeting between President Joe Biden and the heads of major A.I. companies yielded a set of voluntary agreements, including a commitment to “watermark” A.I.-generated content. The administration is rightly alarmed that chatbots are becoming increasingly indistinguishable from humans, though it is unclear that a technical fix exists for that problem. When it comes to writing, art, or performance, much of what moves us emotionally and intellectually is the knowledge that a poem, painting, or scene was conjured by another person. That’s why we read biographies of acclaimed novelists or Google to learn more about the star of a film we just saw. Contemplating Jewish Chattanoogan Arthur Golden’s vivid first-person account of the life of a Japanese Geisha; artist Lee Krasner striving for recognition alongside her more famous husband, Jackson Pollock; or onetime Tinseltown bad boy Robert Downey Jr. playing a conniving villain in Oppenheimer helps us access the multitudes contained inside each of us. Art itself, and our own understandings and imaginings about the person who created it, combine to yield the full experience of artistic appreciation.