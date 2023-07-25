The Historian Who Lost Her Memory of a Hijacking

Close as we had been as children, Catherine and I often struggled as grown-ups to maintain the intimacy that helped us survive back then. Did the hijacking have anything to do with that? Catherine hadn’t thought about it “for years and years,” she told me, “almost as if it was insignificant or didn’t happen,” but after 9/11 she too had found herself thinking and talking about it more than in all the years before. Sometimes, when she did, she would shake or have trouble breathing. That’s when I realized how little I remembered.

Hodes sits down to write what she can remember, and finds her impressions “haphazard and jumbled, confusing and chaotic.” She remembers sensations but not events; feelings but not actions. How, she wondered, was it possible that she remembered “so little”? How could something so momentous leave so little obvious mark on her consciousness? And so, with the tools and tradecraft of a professional historian, she attempts to find out.

Hodes calls the book a “personal history” rather than a memoir, and that is apt. If memoir brings the devices of fiction to the task of autobiography, then Hodes has brought the instruments and procedures of historical biography to her own personal narrative. The fact that she remembers so little and that her own contemporaneous account—a child’s (albeit a precocious child’s) journal and a few letters—is both parsimonious and, she discovers, inaccurate in the way that budding literary stylists’ juvenilia often is, makes the task of reconstruction more akin to the type of biographical-historical work that Hodes is known for.

By the same token, though, the book does grapple with the formation and alteration of memory in a way that a straightforward autobiography might not. It peels the onion rather than moving in a strictly linear fashion, going over the same events, people, and information in a series of repetitions and variations on the same episodes, pulling back layers of perceptions from the superficial to the more personal, adding context as it goes. It sometimes draws back. What were her parents doing (divorced; her father in the United States, her mother in Israel with her second husband)? Her teachers? Her friends? The authorities? It sometimes plunges in: the horrifying details of the hijacked passengers being separated, Jews from non-Jews; the surprising intimacies of the captive passengers playing games with their captors in the desert outside the plane. These are not things that Hodes remembers, necessarily. Many of them are discoveries she makes, speaking or corresponding with other survivors, digging into archival materials and passenger narratives. She even finds that other captives whom she does remember distinctly have very little recollection of her and her sister at all. She is not the only one on whom the uncertainties and discontinuities of memory have impinged over time.