Can Barbie Have It All?

Although the transition from Barbie Land to the Real World is visually smooth, it is tonally jarring. When Barbie and Ken arrive in Venice Beach, rollerblading down the boardwalk in matching neon outfits, Barbie experiences the humiliation of catcalling for the first time. As men shout and jeer, her confident smile falters, replaced by a troubled frown. In a later scene at the headquarters of Mattel, Barbie is rattled to discover that the entire executive board is comprised of men, led by a hapless CEO (Will Ferrell) who describes himself as the “nephew of a woman aunt.” (Mattel clearly was game to be ribbed in Barbie, but they are also expecting it to make them a lot of money.) Bumbling male employees chase her through the corporation’s drab cubicles, attempting to put her back in the box.

Is this self-aware struggle against some a rather obvious manifestation of the Patriarchy enough to exorcize the oppressive ideals that have hung around Barbie for decades? The movie lovingly depicts Barbie’s routine as a source of fun rather than of intense pressure, reveling in her commitment to pink, the intensive grooming, the frequent changes in hairstyles and outfits. And it strives to show that Robbie’s Barbie is not the only version of the doll in Barbie Land: She is surrounded by Barbie friends of different races, sizes, body shapes, and physical ability (one of the Barbies uses a wheelchair). The president of Barbie Land is a Black woman, played by Issa Rae, and its Supreme Court is entirely female.

Yet at times, Barbie risks veering into what critic Maureen Ryan identifies as “plastic representation”—the idea that it is enough to have characters of diverse backgrounds without providing any cultural context for their experiences. In the Real World, America Ferrera portrays the film’s avatar of an everyday woman, an overworked mom named Gloria who works at an executive assistant at Mattel. We see Gloria struggle with bills, the everyday sexism of her boss, and the increasing disinterest of her teenage daughter. Towards the middle of the movie, Gloria gives a rousing speech about the suffocating ordeal of being a woman, a sort of G-rated version of the “cool girl” monologue in Gone Girl. But without the acknowledgment of how being working class and Latina particularly complicates those experiences, the argument feels somewhat hollow.