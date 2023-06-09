The Other Two Captures the Strangeness of Social Media Stardom

But that’s just where it starts. Social media is the lens for a lot of the show’s biggest bits and even plotlines. It is, just as in life, omnipresent, and so, even as the show spotlights the inherent ridiculousness of the extremely online, it also understands the way social media is a deranging accelerant of everyday problems, and thus a medium of everyday life. Brooke befriends an Instagram cosmetics influencer, not realizing that she’s only 11 years old, because her makeup is so thick and garish. Chase’s second single, “My Brother’s Gay,” draws unwelcome attention to Cary, but, after Countess Luann from Real Housewives posts an emotional response to the video, Shuli informs Cary that’s he’s officially become “camp,” and a colleague pops champagne: Chase will “live on forever in the gay community … as a joke.” There’s a band of recurring characters called “The Instagays,” who reappear every season, having wholly reinvented their personalities—they go to pool parties, they flip houses, they pose in Speedos in a church—to optimize engagement on their influencer accounts. Shuli tries to send Chase’s ex-girlfriend to an off-the-grid compound in the wilderness to prevent her from being doxed by Chase’s fans. Cary records a video for somebody on Cameo and then awkwardly crashes their birthday party; he uses Grindr to determine the ethical ramifications of joining a homophobic church for clout; he gets into a Twitter firestorm when he voices the first openly gay character in a Disney film; his publicist stages an intervention because he’s posting about his movie too much.

These are all just a bunch of funny jokes about people who are too online, celebrities whose shallow fame exists only by way of the apps, and a contemporary American culture hypnotized by the blue light of screens. But each of these incidents also reveals a little of the deeper personalities these fragile people try to transform or express or hide. The “My Brother’s Gay” saga addresses Cary’s discomfort with expressing his sexuality in public, which goes back to the painful memory of his recently deceased father’s disapproval. Brooke’s desperation to be seen leads her to become blind to her tween friend’s true identity. Everybody, everybody is so, so lonely.

In her book The Drama of Celebrity, the scholar Sharon Marcus argues that celebrity, as we know it, is a cultural phenomenon with three distinct authors. There’s the celebrity, who expresses themself through whatever art or product they make; there are the journalists who write about and photograph and criticize and otherwise construct the celebrity’s public image; and then there’s the public, who contribute devotion and imagination, and money, and love and hate. For Marcus, no single one of these authors does it alone. The star begins to burn at the convergence point between those three forces.