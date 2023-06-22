The 100 Most Significant Political Films of All Time

We wanted to do something special for this double July-August issue of The New Republic, but we weren’t sure what; then it hit us that summer is movie season, so why not combine that fact with this magazine’s great passion and come up with a list of history’s best political movies? (TNR, by the way, is no stranger to motion pictures. For decades, the magazine published the work of famed twentieth-century critic Stanley Kauffmann, and we continue to run trenchant film analysis today.)



It was that germ of an idea that led us to reach out to J. Hoberman, one of the leading film critics of the last half-century, to curate this project. Hoberman changed it from “best” to “most significant” and led us in assembling a list of around 130 critics to whom we wrote, asking them to participate. We were pleased that 79 wrote back with their lists. On the following pages, see what they came up with, as well as Hoberman’s overview essay, and some movies that we at TNR thought deserved a mention. Discuss away—and cast your own votes at our readers’ poll here.



Summaries 100-11 written by Julian Epp, 10-1 by J. Hoberman.





100. One Sings, the Other Doesn’t

(1977) Dir: Agnès Varda



Two French women—an aspiring singer and a young mother—leading parallel lives in the 1970s reunite as they search for meaning against the backdrop of the women’s liberation movement.





99. Fail Safe

(1964) Dir: Sidney Lumet



The president attempts to contact the Soviet prime minister and prevent a nuclear catastrophe after a fleet of bombers is accidentally sent to destroy Moscow. A classic Cold War thriller.





98. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

(1962) Dir: John Ford



This black-and-white Western starring Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne tells the story—almost entirely through flashback—of a young lawyer traveling to a frontier town terrorized by an outlaw. Probably Ford’s most morally complex film.





97. Germany Year Zero

(1948) Dir: Roberto Rossellini



In Allied-occupied Berlin, a German boy and former Hitler Youth struggles to provide for his family in the war-torn city. The third entry in Rossellini’s War Trilogy.





96. A Grin Without a Cat

(1977) Dir: Chris Marker



A remarkable documentary and essay on radical movements worldwide, exploring the success of the global left in the 1960s and its decline in the 1970s.





95. I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang

(1932) Dir: Mervyn LeRoy



Unable to find work, a returning veteran is forced at gunpoint to participate in a robbery and sentenced to hard labor.