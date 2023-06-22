What Is a “Political Film,” Anyway?

Polls gauge public opinion. So do movies. Seventy-nine expert witnesses—film critics, programmers, and academics—named their candidates for the most significant political movies of the past 120 years, listing a combined total of over 450 individual films. Gillo Pontecorvo’s The Battle of Algiers (1966) won … by a lot. What did we learn?



1) Polls are about the polled as much as the subject. Virtually all who provided lists were based in North America. Consequently, American films and American taste ruled. Six of the 10 highest vote-getters—around 30 of the Top 50, and half of the full 100—were made by Americans. (China and Japan were unrepresented in the Top 50; Iran, Romania, and South Korea in the Top 100.) Nevertheless, the overwhelming primacy of an anti-colonialist Italian-Algerian co-production in which no English was spoken, and which was written, directed, and scored by Italians (two of them associated with spaghetti Westerns), is a victory for cosmopolitanism.

2) Although voters represented several generations, some eras are more politically fraught than others. The oldest and newest films in the Top 50—D.W. Griffith’s fifth-place Birth of a Nation (1915) and Ava DuVernay’s twenty-eighth-place Selma (2014), both screened at the White House—span a century. But so far as decades go, the 1960s dominate—slightly less so among younger voters. Including The Battle of Algiers, 15 out of the Top 50 were produced during the 1960–72 period, with another six set then. No other period came close. Seven films were made or set in the 1940s, three of those detailing wartime atrocities.

3) There is a consensual idea of what constitutes political cinema, if not a universal buy-in. “Every film I care about is political,” a seasoned critic explained by way of declining to participate in the poll. The personal may be the political. Still, subjective evaluations notwithstanding, some movies are understood as more “political” than others.

Over a dozen films in the Top 100 were about elections. Eight concerned the subject of revolution, over 10 depicted anti-democratic coups, and many more focused on political violence ranging from strikes and demonstrations to murder, genocide, and war.