What Is a “Political Film,” Anyway?

Eight of the American movies in the Top 50 dealt with (or in) racism. Only two of the Top 50 make feminist statements. Younger voters were more militant, supporting The Hour of the Furnaces (#32), The Murder of Fred Hampton (#37), and Born in Flames (#43) in proportionally higher numbers. Roughly half of the Top 50 (and exactly half of the Top 10) could be described as entertainments. (The entertainment quotient falls off a bit between #51 and #100.) Right-wing political icon John Wayne barely makes it into the Top 100 (too bad he turned down the lead in #59 All the King’s Men). His left-wing analog Jane Fonda appears not at all. On the other hand, Warren Beatty stars in three movies in the Top 50, two of which he directed, thus joining Sergei Eisenstein, Spike Lee, Peter Watkins, Alan J. Pakula, Leni Riefenstahl, Jean-Luc Godard, Oliver Stone, John Ford, Raoul Peck, Aleksandr Dovzhenko, and Jia Zhangke as the filmmakers with more than one Top 100 picture.

To take a phrase from a young Maoist in Jean-Luc Godard’s thirteenth-ranked La Chinoise (1967), the list is consecrated to “sincerity and violence.” The Battle of Algiers garnered nearly as many points as the two runners-up—The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)—combined. Cited by 35 voters, Pontecorvo’s painstaking re-creation of an anti-colonial revolt, so naturalistic it was advertised at the time as nondocumentary, headed 12 lists, three times as many as fourth-ranked All the President’s Men (1976), Dr. Strangelove, and The Birth of a Nation, each put first by four voters.

In ways, the poll confirmed popular wisdom. Before the results were tabulated, I asked the chatbot formerly known as Sydney which American and foreign “political movies” were most often cited in lists and polls. “There is no definitive answer,” was the sage response. “Different sources may have different criteria and methods for ranking political movies.” And yet, based on the “web sources” Syd consulted, the most frequently mentioned or praised movies (by critics and audiences) were the poll’s top four vote-getters. And aside from The Battle of Algiers and Battleship Potemkin, the bot’s two other foreign films, Costa-Gavras’s anti-fascist thriller Z (1969) and The Lives of Others (2006), Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s account of a lonely Stasi agent, made the Top 20, numbers 15 and 19, respectively.