TNR Staffers on 15 Great Political Films Missing From the Critics’ List

Our critics didn’t list Apocalypse Now. They passed on classics like Chinatown and On the Waterfront, and declined to rank recent hits like Get Out and Parasite. Here are the films that our staff argues should have made the cut.

Casablanca (dir: Michael Curtiz, 1942) is a stirring allegory about America’s much-delayed entry into World War II that pretends to be little more than a melodrama about a love triangle sprinkled with a bit of foreign intrigue. Bogart represents a United States wary of entangling alliances, but in the end he chucks isolationism (and Ingrid Bergman!) to fight fascism. —Timothy Noah

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (dir: Don Siegel, 1956) captured 1950s fears of brainwashing, psychological manipulation, and soulless conformity. Set in a small town (the inferior 1978 remake was moved to San Francisco), the horror lies in watching loved ones and neighbors be transformed into alien pod people, who look the same but are now without emotions or free will. —Walter Shapiro