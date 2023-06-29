The Right’s New Post-Dobbs Panacea: The Baby Safe Deposit Box

The left hadn’t considered this argument in the game of chess over Roe: that a member of America’s highest court would justify forcing a woman to carry to term with the blithe notion that she can always abandon her baby to the box at the local fire station.

The left hadn’t considered this argument in the game of chess over Roe: that a member of America’s highest court would justify forcing a woman to carry to term with the blithe notion that she can always abandon her baby to the box at the local fire station. In fact, after the rapid passage of safe haven legislation, many didn’t think about these laws at all. “I think that some people, even in our field, were like, ‘Wait, what exactly are safe haven laws?’” a reproductive health researcher told me about the reaction to Barrett’s questions.

“Democrats, or generally those who supported the right to an abortion, have been hoodwinked,” said Luce about liberal politicians’ failure over the last quarter-century to recognize the danger of the safe haven movement. “And it’s come back to really bite them hard, now that we’re seeing the expansion of these baby boxes and safe haven laws.” Marley Greiner, co-founder of the adoptee rights group Bastard Nation, was one of the few to oppose safe haven laws from the start. “We had no idea how far this would go, and nobody ever expected boxes,” said Greiner, who tracks with Luce the 19 states currently authorizing the use of the boxes. These adoptees are trying to halt the dismantling of a half-century of hard-fought rights and recognize the cruelty of a society that fails to offer economic or emotional support to pregnant women in need but encourages them to relinquish their children. “Baby boxes send the message that women demand anonymity, that sealed records or anonymous birth is what women want, and it makes it more difficult for us to unseal records,” said Greiner.

Adoptees understand firsthand the pain of sealed records and America’s own callous treatment of birth mothers. The postwar years came to be known as the “baby scoop” era, when an estimated 1.5 million women, predominantly white, young, and middle class, disappeared to maternity homes to hide their pregnancies and relinquish their babies for adoption. Back then, rarely was the Old World language of disgraced sinners and deserved punishment heard from social workers who excised Christian religious belief from their professional judging eye. Rather, here in the New World, popularized versions of Freudian theory justified relinquishment: Young mothers were neurotics with pregnancy fantasies that stemmed from a confused sense of womanhood.

By the 1970s, an adoption rights movement, led by people who came of age during the Warren court’s expansion of civil rights and civil liberties, blossomed as it demanded an end to secrecy and closed files. One of its leaders, Florence Fisher, explained to The New York Times in 1972 why many adoptees undergo searches: “to acquire a history and biological relatedness in a world that has asked us to live a contrived identity in a contrived reality, not just as a child, but for all our lifetime.”