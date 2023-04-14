Tim Scott’s Disastrous Answer to a Simple Abortion Question

In a way, he’s correct: He didn’t say that because he never actually answered the question. But he didn’t answer the question because he can’t—he is simply not allowed. Advocating for bans, as Republicans well know at this point, is not a winning political strategy. But anything less than that won’t cut it with evangelicals. And so he served up a heaping plate of word salad.



To his credit, Scott realized his performance on CBS wouldn’t cut it. To his discredit, when he tried to clean up the mess he made on Thursday, he somehow managed to cock it up worse than his previous attempt. Asked at a press conference if he supported a national ban, Scott went full Finnegans Wake:

this is quite the word salad from Tim Scott on a national abortion ban pic.twitter.com/Yk9yFXmPQh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 13, 2023

I would simply say that, um, the fact of the matter is that when you look at the issue of abortion, one of the challenges we have; we continue to go to the most restrictive conversations without broadening the scope and taking the look at the fact that I’m 100 percent pro-life, I never walk away from that, but the truth of the matter is that when you look at the issues on abortion, I start with the various important conversations I had at a banking hearing when I was sitting in my office listening to Janet Yellen, the secretary of the treasury, talk about increasing the labor participation rate for African-American women, who are in poverty, by having abortions. I think we’re just having the wrong conversations.

In the same conversation, Scott finally came around to admitting that he would support a 20-week ban, so that is at least a specific policy. But these are the actions of a politician who doesn’t really have a strong answer about what the post-Roe landscape should look like and who’d rather not have to face the question—all the talk about “conversations” and “challenges” is just the stress of his inner monologue leaking into public view. This is how it’s going to be: Republicans are not going to talk about abortion unless they’re forced to, because it’s not a conversation they’re actually prepared to have.

