In 2022, many of the 50 anti-abortion restrictions which passed across the United States were near-total bans, according to the Guttmacher Institute, who conclude, “combined with the implementation of pre-Roe laws and trigger bans that had been enacted in previous years, these laws have restricted abortion access for millions of people.” That’s the reality, popularity or political feasibility or number of votes gained or lost be damned: there are millions of people who are denied an abortion in this country already. The people forced to give birth, the people whose doctors are telling them to carry dangerous, wanted pregnancies to term, the people who risk criminalization by requesting packets of mifepristone and misoprostol for medication abortion through the mail—these are all just a preview of what Republicans are working toward.

Look how quickly after Dobbs we’ve landed in this reality: Extreme restrictions on abortion are now so common that once unthinkable laws can be framed as compromises or even wins. News that some Republicans are unwilling to sign onto near-total bans should not be dignified with the narrative that the party as a whole is backing away from abortion bans. And when national Republicans dodge questions about a federal ban only to say they prefer to leave it to the states, while those states are pushing bans even more extreme than the current federal ban up for debate, we should absolutely interpret this statement as the candidate supporting these extreme state bans. Finally, while those bans may indeed be unpopular with the state’s voters, it’s worth remembering that states with near-total abortion bans are also some of the most gerrymandered states. These days, you can be a Republican office holder who “embraced election denialism” and not only get re-elected but even get a promotion. Voters may say they want their right to an abortion back, but what voters want is no protection against this party’s extremism.