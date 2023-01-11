A Florida College Goes to War With Ron DeSantis

The Florida Constitution imposes a residency requirement on board members in its college system but not on those in its public university system, which includes New College. Though Rufo, Kesler, and Spalding are all based outside Florida, their appointment is hardly a surprise. Rufo, who lives about as far from Florida as is possible in the contiguous United States, consulted on Florida’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act, which DeSantis signed in April 2022 with Rufo by his side. The bill’s practical effect has been the censoring of certain forms of classroom instruction related to race and racism. Last week, ProPublica’s Dan Golden reported that Florida professors had canceled their courses or watered down content in response to the legislation. Multiple sociology courses on race were canceled at the University of Central Florida, the state’s largest university, leaving a gaping hole in the curriculum: “Of the 39 courses offered this past fall by a department that specializes in the study of human society,” Golden reports, “none focused primarily on race.” The higher education portions of the legislation were temporarily blocked by in November by a federal judge, who called the bill “positively dystopian.” DeSantis is appealing the decision.

There’s no better avatar than Rufo for DeSantis’s ambitions to make Florida “where woke goes to die.” In his demagogic campaign to “lay siege to the universities,” Rufo has relentlessly pursued a series of “educational gag orders” in a number of states that have sought to forbid professors from discussing certain topics related to race, gender, and sexuality. In October, he also appeared to celebrate a targeted campaign against one such professor: When a University of Chicago undergrad-cum-conservative-influencer unleashed a wave of rape and death threats on an adjunct professor who was set to teach a winter course on “The Problem of Whiteness,” Rufo praised the student’s “excellent work” after he took to Twitter to brag about getting the class canceled. (In reality, the class was postponed to allow for time to institute safety precautions.) That student is now the national chairman of “Students for Ye,” a far-right youth organization dedicated to a Kanye West presidency.

The presence of Claremont and Hillsdale figures in DeSantis’s appointments is equally unsurprising. Both institutions eagerly hitched their wagons to Trump—they’re home to some of the country’s most notorious coup plotters and insurrectionists—but have more recently ingratiated themselves with DeSantis. Claremont gave DeSantis its Statesmanship Award in 2021, and Hillsdale’s president introduced the Florida governor as “one of the most important people living” during a 2022 event in Naples. Hillsdale in particular has taken an active role in DeSantis’s efforts to transform the state’s education system.