Christopher Rufo Claims a Degree from “Harvard.” Umm ... Not Quite

In explaining that a Harvard Extension School degree is different than a normal master’s degree from Harvard, Kevin Carey, a policy analyst at New America who specializes in education, pointed to the HES description on its website that “Harvard Extension School courses are accepted toward degrees at most colleges and universities.” However, he continued, “Do you know who doesn’t accept HES credits? Harvard College, i.e., the undergraduate institution that everyone in the world thinks of when you say ‘Harvard.’”

Over the past few days, Rufo’s Wikipedia entry has undergone a seesaw of multiple edits. Past versions noted that Rufo went to just Harvard, and other versions noted he is a graduate of Harvard Extension School. Currently, the page just says, “He holds a Master[s] degree from Harvard University” with the “better source needed” citation at the end of the sentence. There’s an ongoing debate among Harvard students over whether the school should be associated so closely with the rest of the prestigious university.



It’s not unheard of for Harvard Extension School students, including officials who work at very prestigious schools, to specify the difference. But for someone like Rufo, the obfuscation seems telling. Rufo has been elevated by the right as an education policy expert. He has been making a name for himself lately as one of the main standard-bearers warning about the danger of critical race theory. In announcing his appointment to the New College of Florida’s board of trustees, DeSantis described him as someone who “has led the fight against critical race theory in American institutions.” He recently wrote in the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal that the University of South Florida’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs “resemble practices of cult initiation.” A few weeks ago, he visited the New College campus where, in his remarks, he argued that the school’s “focus on social justice” and its “echo chamber” culture was hurting enrollment.

