Their Kids Died of Fentanyl Overdoses. Republicans Can’t Wait to Exploit It.

The sympathetic parent—white and suburban—has long played an influential role in shaping America’s drug policy. In his forthcoming book, The Suburban Crisis: White America and the War on Drugs, University of Michigan historian Matthew Lassiter refers to this movement as “Parent Power.” In California in the 1950s, it was suburban parents who advocated for the kinds of mandatory minimums that would later be popularized in the Reagan-era war on drugs. He also found that those same parents hoped to shield their children from the punitive laws they supported. Lassiter even coined a name for the white youth victims of America’s drug war: “impossible criminals,” he calls them. Considered to be victims of “the urban pusher, foreign trafficker, and predatory ghetto addict” imagined as “‘wolf packs’ and ‘rat packs’ invading white communities to peddle drugs,” Lassiter writes, America’s youth were to be protected from the hordes, and if they succumbed to drug use, they were afforded the option of treatment instead of punishment. Throughout history, Lassiter argues, this agenda was pursued by both liberal and conservative politicians.

To understand the evolution of parent activism, Lassiter said that he has his students read a 2015 New York Times article with the headline, “IN HEROIN CRISIS, WHITE FAMILIES SEEK GENTLER WAR ON DRUGS.” These families, the paper reported, were “part of a growing backlash against the harsh tactics of traditional drug enforcement.” The grieving parents lobbied statehouses, held rallies, and started nonprofits, using their credibility to advocate for policies rooted in health care rather than jails and prisons. These parents were portrayed as well-to-do and well-organized. “Punishment is out and compassion is in,” the Times wrote of these parents, while also noting the stark lack of empathy when drugs, not long ago, devastated Black communities, and the response was draconian drug enforcement and incarceration.

In a political twist, parents like the Capeloutos have formed a frontlash to the backlash against drug enforcement that began when heroin shattered suburban families. Now, compassion is out, and justice and retribution are in—at least among a newer cohort of families who are suffering another wave of unspeakable tragedy in the age of fentanyl. To help them pursue their goal of justice, and to change laws, families like the Capeloutos have built relationships with traditionally conservative institutions, from local prosecutors and sheriffs to federal law enforcement. But parents battling over drug policy today are not consciously modeling themselves after suburban parents of the 1950s. Instead, they may be looking back to the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan became president and a new conservative mood took hold. An article in Kaiser Health News referred to the Capeloutos as being part of a new “MADD movement,” alluding to the extraordinary success of Reagan-era parents who fought for tougher drunk-driving laws under the mantle of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Candace Lightner, who goes by Candy, started MADD in 1980 after her daughter, Cari, was struck and killed by a drunk driver. Lightner grew furious at laws she deemed to be far too lenient. Still active in politics to this day, Lightner wrote a letter backing Alexandra’s Law. “She supported our bill 110 percent,” Capelouto said.