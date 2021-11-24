The rise of overdose deaths stems not from the Sackler family or a sudden increase in new fentanyl users but from a volatile and lethal drug supply that people are navigating during heightened social isolation due to the pandemic.

“It’s not that fentanyl is attracting more users or creating new users,” said Bryce Pardo, a drug policy researcher at the Rand Corporation. “It’s just a very dangerous time to be a drug user and to be buying street drugs.” One possible solution? Give people safe drugs.

When people think they’re getting one drug, what they’re usually being sold is a possibly deadly cocktail of different compounds. That’s the nature of today’s unregulated drug supply. In early November, a bag of tan powder sold as heroin on the street in Chicago contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and Xylazine (a drug used as a sedative by veterinarians), as well as Metonitazene, a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine. Another sample, also sold as heroin in Chicago in November, tested positive for fentanyl, multiple fentanyl precursors, and over-the-counter antihistamine. In Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood, a locus of the opioid crisis that The New York Times dubbed the “Walmart of Heroin,” dealers sell a mixture that users call “tranq dope,” that is heroin mixed with Xylazine. One user I spoke with in Philadelphia, who requested anonymity, said “scammers’’ sell bags of “heroin” that don’t contain opioids at all. “It’s all Xylazine and other cuts,” he said. He called the drug supply “pure hell,” and noted horrific side effects from tranq dope, such as skin lesions and blackouts.