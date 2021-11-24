Give People Safe Drugs

Fentanyl has fully penetrated Philadelphia’s drug supply. Over the summer, according to lab analysis I’ve viewed, a glassine bag sold in Kensington stamped with the words “Fuck You” contained fentanyl and a potent analogue called para-fluorofentanyl that was with cut with Xylazine. That’s just one of several “brands” sold on the street. And pills sold in Kensington that appear to be the popular anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam (better known as Xanax) actually contained Etizolam, a nervous system depressant that is not legally approved to be manufactured, sold, or prescribed in the U.S. Mixing opioids like fentanyl with depressants like Etizolam greatly increases the risk of fatal overdose.

In San Francisco, even samples of methamphetamine and cocaine regularly test positive for fentanyl, according to organizations like the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education (DOPE) Project. In 2020, San Francisco saw more fatal overdoses than deaths from Covid-19. Heroin markets in San Francisco had long been dominated by black tar heroin, a goopy substance that could be injected or smoked. Since fentanyl has taken over the city’s drug markets, a recent study found that many San Francisco drug users have switched from injecting heroin to smoking fentanyl.

There are now more overdose deaths from illegal fentanyls than there were overdose deaths from all drugs in 2016. And while the overdose crisis is often framed as a white, rural phenomenon, in Philadelphia, where 86 percent of overdoses last year involved opioids, Black residents are experiencing the brunt of the crisis. In 2020, approximately 497 Black Philadelphians died of unintentional overdoses, the sharpest increase of any racial group.

A recent New York Times piece framed the poisoned drug supply as a problem for law enforcement to fix, quoting drug warriors like Bridget Brennan, New York City’s special narcotics prosecutor, who in 2018 diverted just 4 percent of defendants handled by her office to treatment programs. But drug policy experts and activists say that in order to save lives, we need public health driven policy changes targeting the toxic supply and improving the tracking of the drugs sold in illicit markets (such data gathering has been defunded at the federal level).