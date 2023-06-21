Jenny Erpenbeck’s Reckoning With Cold War Deceptions

There was suddenly a lot of talk of freedom, but I couldn’t make much of this word freedom, which floated freely in all sorts of sentences…. Freedom wasn’t given freely, it came at a price, and the price was my entire life up to that point. The price was that everything that had been called the present until then was now called the past.

Reading Kairos, I was struck by how little I knew of the strange compromise that led to the partition of Berlin in the first place. I was 12 when that arrangement fell apart, and I think I remember watching jubilant Germans on the television news. I now have a son about the age I was when the wall came down. As I was reading Kairos, his eighth-grade class was tackling Animal Farm. I wondered what an American boy born when Obama was in the White House could possibly make of Orwell’s allegory. Then felt chastened that an American adult was as stymied as I was by Erpenbeck’s novel.

I read Go, Went, Gone in 2018, and found some resonance between the story of African refugees in Western Europe and the crisis of Central and South Americans at America’s southern border. That novel has a pathos that Kairos does not. Richard, the protagonist, becomes enmeshed in the lives of a group of African migrants. One tells him that the sum he needs to secure his family’s future in Ghana is quite modest. When Richard thinks about various things he has considered buying—a surfboard, a robot vacuum cleaner—it’s unbearable for him, morally, as well as for us, as readers. Erpenbeck’s newer book, even with its heated romance, is cooler, more analytical.

My inability to comprehend how it might have felt to be an East German in 1989—exchanging one’s entire life for something called freedom—felt first like a personal intellectual failing. Then it felt like the author’s very point. Perhaps I can no more imagine being a 53-year-old man besotted with a 19-year-old girl. Maybe history is as fundamentally unknowable as what goes on between two other people: ecstasy and passion, insult and pain, the singular complicated thing we sum up as love. After all, am I not as poorly equipped as Katharina the Young Pioneer was, taught that this decisive moment in history was “our” long-awaited triumph in the Cold War?