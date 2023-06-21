Jenny Erpenbeck’s Reckoning With Cold War Deceptions

Kairos by Jenny Erpenbeck Buy on Bookshop

Hans is not only married, he also has another lover. Katharina takes this in stride: “If you had a thousand women, she says, all that matters is the time that we get to spend together.” Sure, the lust of the middle-aged for the young is a tad unseemly (“The black velvet ribbon moves him, it makes her look like a schoolgirl”), but one night Hans lingers outside the café where they first got to know each other: “What was he expecting, to see them both sitting there, like a waxwork, while he was outside, looking in?” It sounds like love.



We think we know how this is going to go: the man at midlife who chucks it all for a young woman. Indeed, Katharina reads as but a girl, in thrall to her lover the way a toddler believes an adult might indeed have swiped the nose off her face: “How was it possible that Hans knew her better than she knew herself?”

We might assume a contemporary novel will upend the convention: give voice to the younger woman, or reveal romance as exploitation—abuse, even. Erpenbeck is up to something less predictable. Kairos opens with a brief prologue, in which an older Katharina inherits the late Hans’s ephemera. She considers these and her own correspondence and mementos from the time “‘flat product’ for the most part, as the archivists like to say.” These dusty pages were the dialogue between lovers: “the papers in his boxes and those in her suitcase were speaking to each other. Now they’re both speaking to time.” This is a book about a decisive moment in these small lives, but it’s also a novel about a moment in history.