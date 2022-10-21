The Tumultuous Lives of the First Romantics

Such incidents are fascinating only when they can be understood as symbolic—when they stand for developments in the history of spirit. Wulf is certain that the Jena set possesses this kind of importance, crediting them in her subtitle with nothing less than “the invention of the self.” “For most of my adult life,” she writes in the prologue, “I have been trying to understand why we are who we are,” and she has concluded that the answer lies in Jena: “We still think with their minds, see with their imaginations and feel with their emotions.”

The complicated adulteries and hatreds of one group of intellectuals are much like that of another; Jena starts to sound like Bloomsbury or Brooklyn.

This kind of enormous, unprovable claim has become a genre convention in popular intellectual history, but what Magnificent Rebels actually offers is more modest. Wulf explains the ideas behind Romanticism only in broad strokes, and describes the books written in Jena—Schiller’s historical play Wallenstein, Novalis’s Hymns to the Night, Schelling’s System of Transcendental Idealism—in a paragraph or two, with minimal quotation. Her real subjects are the relationships among these writers—their friendships and feuds, love affairs and professional rivalries, about which she writes vividly and well. This focus is practically inevitable, since we can approach Goethe and company on the human-interest side much more easily than we can through their thought and writing. Still, familiarity sets its own limits. The complicated adulteries and hatreds of one group of intellectuals are much like that of another; Jena starts to sound like Bloomsbury or Brooklyn.

The convergence of all these geniuses in the same small town in the late 1790s was primarily thanks to Goethe. In addition to being one of Europe’s most famous writers, Goethe served for decades as a government official in Saxe-Weimar, a small duchy whose ruler recruited him as an all-purpose adviser. The duke of Saxe-Weimar was a patron of the university at Jena, just 15 miles away, which meant that Goethe could often arrange job offers for writers he admired. Fichte and Schelling were brought to Jena on his recommendation, in part simply so that he would have interesting people nearby to talk to.