The Tumultuous Lives of the First Romantics

What she admired about the new German literature was summarized in the chapter “Of Classic and Romantic Poetry.” In France, the Greek and Roman classics had long been considered the best models for literature. The great French playwrights Racine and Corneille took their plots from Greco-Roman history and myth, and strove for the poetic qualities they believed Aristotle had ordained: clarity, unity, balance. But classical poetry, de Staël argued, was unsuited to expressing modern experience, which was more inward and more complex. “In ancient times, men attended to events alone, but among the moderns, character is of greater importance,” she wrote. Rather than ancient Greece, then, nineteenth-century writers should look for inspiration to the “romances” that were popular in medieval Europe. These long narratives—called romances because they were written not in Latin but in vernacular Romance languages—focused on emotions like “honor and love, valor and pity,” as experienced by heroes facing “dangers, exploits, loves, misfortunes.”

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This “romantic interest,” de Staël proposed, is what makes literature truly modern, and allows it to speak to a popular audience. The difference between classic and romantic poetry is the difference between Racine, who was admired by a cultivated elite, and Shakespeare, a truly national poet. The German writers of her day, de Staël argued, had grasped this truth, which still eluded the French.

The ideal that de Staël called Romanticism would conquer the mind of Europe as swiftly as Napoleon conquered its territory. From the beginning, it was a vague concept—not because de Staël failed to clarify it, but because it rejected clarity as an ideal. “It would be very difficult to quote in their literature any writings generally accepted as models,” she observed, because “their language is not fixed; taste changes with every new production of men of genius; all is progressive, all goes on, the stationary point of perfection is not yet attained.” The writers she praised in “On Germany”—poets like Goethe and Schiller, as well as philosophers like Fichte and Schelling—were romantic not because their work resembled medieval romances in form, but because they were strange and challenging, psychologically acute and spiritually profound.