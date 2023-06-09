The Trump Indictment Is Even More Damning Than Expected

A few months later, according to prosecutors, Trump again revealed classified materials to an employee of his political action committee. “During the meeting, Trump commented that an ongoing military operation in [an unspecified country] was not going well,” the indictment claimed. “Trump showed the PAC Representative a classified map of [the country] and told [him] that he should not be showing the map to [him] and to not to get too close.” That incident bolsters prosecutors’ claims that Trump knew he should not possess the material or show it to others.

Prosecutors also relied on notes by one of Trump’s lawyers to show that he intentionally sought to conceal the boxes of documents from a grand jury after it subpoenaed him in May 2022. The lawyer’s notes paraphrase Trump as saying, among other things, “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” and “Well, look, isn’t it better if there are no documents here?” He also suggested that they not respond at all to the subpoena and “don’t play ball with them.” Prosecutors also detailed Trump and Nauta’s efforts to hide some of the boxes they had kept from the lawyer, who then falsely certified to the grand jury that they had all been returned.

Even beyond this case, Trump’s legal troubles are far from over. Manhattan’s district attorney charged him in April with state-level charges for his hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. Local prosecutors in Georgia are looking into whether he broke the law by pressuring state officials to miscount votes during the 2020 election. And special counsel Jack Smith, whose office oversaw the Mar-a-Lago investigation, is still probing Trump’s role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

