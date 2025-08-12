Trump Now Wants to Sue Jerome Powell as His Economy Tanks
Donald Trump is threatening the Federal Reserve chair with a lawsuit.
President Trump has escalated his war against Jerome Powell, threatening the Federal Reserve chair with a lawsuit in a Truth Social post Tuesday.
In the post, Trump repeated some of his typical attacks on Powell: The president echoed his ongoing demands that he slash interest rates—which the central bank has, thus far, resisted, citing the need for caution amid Trump’s wild tariff policy—and called the Fed chair “Too Late” and a “loser.”
But going further, the president wrote that he’s “considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed” and accused Powell of doing a “horrible, and grossly incompetent, job” on a $2.5 billion renovation project underway at the Federal Reserve headquarters. Inflating that figure, Trump wrote, “Three Billion Dollars for a job that should have been a $50 Million Dollar fix up. Not good!”
The Trump administration has in the past rebuked Powell for the renovation. Russell Vought, Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, last month sent an accusatory letter to Powell. “Instead of attempting to right the Fed’s fiscal ship, you have plowed ahead with an ostentatious overhaul of your Washington D.C. headquarters,” Vought wrote.
This was seen as a thinly-veiled pretext for Trump to fire Powell. Now, the president is apparently trying to throw the book at him.
And he’s recently hinted at this tack. The week after Vought’s letter, Trump told reporters it was “highly unlikely” he would fire Powell “unless he has to leave for fraud”—but notably added that “it’s possible there’s fraud involved with the $2.5, $2.7 billion renovation. This is a renovation, how do you spend $2.7 billion?”
Powell, for his part, has defended the Fed’s renovation costs, which have increased from $1.9 in 2017, in part due to design changes requested by Trump’s own team.
This story has been updated.