The Trump Indictment Is a Phenomenal Self-Own

The sober, reasonable, and correct take about the allegations contained in the 49-page indictment unsealed by the Department of Justice on Friday is that Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents was stunningly reckless and brazenly criminal. Unlike the case he is facing in New York relating to hush money payments sent out during the 2016 campaign, this is not especially complicated, legally speaking: Trump knew he had classified material and he refused to hand it over; not only that, he repeatedly showed it to people without proper clearances and had it stored in places that could charitably be described as “unsecured”—his bedroom, a shower, the Mar-a-Lago ballroom. As my colleague Matt Ford wrote in his characteristically perceptive piece about the indictment, while the former president has “developed a reputation for evading accountability for his actions over the years, Friday’s indictment will test that ability to its limits.”

All of that is correct. But there’s something else that stands out to me about the indictment: It’s really funny. Much of that is in the document’s details, which contain several instances of Trump walking around Mar-a-Lago bragging about all of the classified documents he has stashed around his club or showing said documents to people while also telling them he shouldn’t be doing it. You may never see so many flagrant and stupid violations of the Stringer Bell rule in one place. At one point, Trump literally tells a member of his political action committee to not stand so close to a document he is showing them because they’re not supposed to see it, as if standing, say, six feet away from a document instead of two feet makes any kind of difference at all. There are dozens of anecdotes like this in the indictment.