Democrats Are Letting a Perfectly Good Indictment Go to Waste

The 37 criminal counts unsealed last week against Donald Trump relating to his handling of sensitive classified records are a gift to his 2024 GOP rivals, presenting him as reckless, incompetent, and utterly unfit for office. While his motives for holding onto these records remain unclear, if the allegations are true (and they very much seem to be), he imperiled national security—and broke the law repeatedly and knowingly by showing and discussing them with people without the proper clearance. The existence of the indictment itself—and, presumably, the subsequent trial—will cast a long shadow of scandal over the most scandal-plagued figure in recent American political history. This, too, is an argument against Trump’s nomination.

That nearly all of Trump’s Republican rivals—and, for that matter, many in the GOP who do not wish him to be their party’s nominee—have decided to not only ignore this gift but leap to his defense is not surprising. For the last eight years, most Republicans have lived in fear of Trump, refusing to criticize him even when they find his conduct abhorrent and self-defeating. Trump’s criminality and his brazen disregard for norms, moreover, is a key part of his appeal to millions of Republican voters. Equally terrified of alienating a sizable portion of their base and of Trump unleashing a barrage of insults aimed at them, most of Trump’s rivals have taken the path of least resistance: Vociferously defending him.

